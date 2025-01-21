Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Gives Back to the PNW Communities It Serves with Charitable Initiatives

Through a time of growth, Guardian demonstrated their commitment to the homeowners and communities they protect

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, the trusted name in roofing and home services throughout the Pacific Northwest spent 2024 giving back to the community through an expanded scope of charitable giving to reflect the company's growing commitment in supporting the local community and enhancing the lives of those in need.

In 2024, Guardian Roofing's HALO Project celebrated six years of giving back to the community by honoring military family and Lakewood residents Steven Sorensen and his wife Penney, during Guardian's signature annual community initiative that provides free roof repairs or replacements to deserving individuals and families in need. Through nominations and community support, the program helps ensure safe and secure homes while giving back to those who have faced significant challenges.

In April, The powerhouse women of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation partnered with the Seattle Chapter of National Women in Roofing and Rebuilding Together South Sound for the SHE BUILD project, installing a brand-new roof for a woman in need. Guardian CEO Lori Swanson emphasized the collaboration's mission to provide safe and healthy homes while showcasing the strength of women working together. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation utilized the Platinum Gives Back program to secure donated shingle products, completing the project with a full roof system upgrade.

In addition to the HALO project and SHE BUILD, Guardian will continue to support the community through the following organizations:

North Seattle Little League, a community-based youth baseball and softball organization dedicated to fostering skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship among players of all levels. Serving families in North Seattle, it provides a fun and supportive environment for children to learn and grow through America's favorite pastime.

Paint the Barn Pink in Seattle, a local breast cancer awareness campaign aimed at supporting patients, promoting early detection, and funding research. With community-driven events and striking pink displays, the initiative unites Seattle residents in the fight against breast cancer while fostering hope and solidarity.

Seattle's Dog PAK Giveaway, a community-driven initiative focused on supporting dog owners and their furry friends through free resources and gear. By distributing items like leashes, toys, and pet essentials, the program strengthens the bond between pet owners and their dogs while promoting responsible pet care in Seattle.

The Tacoma Athletic Commission's Tribute to Champions, an annual event celebrating the achievements of local athletes, coaches, and contributors to sports in the Tacoma-Pierce County area. This event highlights excellence in sportsmanship and community impact, honoring individuals who inspire through their dedication and success.

The Roofing Contractors Association of Washington's Toys for Tots Drive, an annual effort to collect and distribute toys to children in need during the holiday season. By partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve, the association fosters community spirit and brings joy to families across Washington state.

National Women in Roofing (NWIR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the roofing industry through education, networking, and mentorship. By fostering a supportive community, NWIR works to elevate women's roles and contributions within the traditionally male-dominated field of roofing.

And Seattle Preparatory School, often referred to as Seattle Prep, is a private Jesuit high school located in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1891, it is known for its rigorous academic programs and focus on forming students into leaders of service and character.

Knowing the goodwill starts at home, the leadership at Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation have been keeping employees engaged with their Back-to-School September backpack drive as well as providing holiday hams for 19 years on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"At Guardian Roofing, we believe in supporting our neighbors and building a stronger community," said Lori Swanson, Founder of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "We've built our business on integrity and reliability, and we're honored to be able to give back in a way that can make a lasting impact on our community. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, we're using our skills and resources to provide security and peace of mind for families and organizations in need."

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

