Authorium Named to GovTech 100 for Second Consecutive Year

Authorium , the cloud-based technology platform that automates and improves complex government processes, announces today that it has been included on the GovTech 100 list for the second consecutive year. Honorees are selected based on their efforts to serve government agencies and are evaluated by industry experts, former government officials, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.

"From county officials to massive executive departments, teams across the United States rely on Authorium to automate complex processes and break down data silos," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "Today's announcement is an honor and reinforces our commitment to providing superior service to government agencies."

The GovTech 100 honor carries forward positive momentum for Authorium, with recent milestones including: the launch of Authorium Direct for direct purchases and contracts, a $1.2 million SBIR contract award for AI-enhanced procurement, and achievement of StateRAMP authorization. Authorium is one of only four 2025 GovTech 100 companies that are StateRAMP authorized.

"Government teams consistently use our no-code platform to streamline administrative operations, and we're honored to be recognized for this important work," said Jay Nath, Co-CEO of Authorium. "We remain focused on continued collaboration with agencies to enable efficient and effective delivery of critical public services."

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market - from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

Authorium enables state agencies to manage over $50 billion in acquisitions, helping departments deliver critical services such as disaster recovery, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation.

Authorium's platform leverages advanced technologies to streamline and automate complex government processes that rely on fragmented data, documents, and legacy systems. Authorium unlocks data hidden in documents, turning it into structured, actionable information to drive informed decision-making and enhance operational efficiency across government agencies.

About Authorium

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. We automate complex processes, break down data silos, enable collaboration, connect to critical systems to ensure that everyone - from Project Specialists to Deputy Administrators - gains mission-critical insights. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

