San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Reuters Events will host a webinar on January 23 at 12pm EST to discuss Scope 3 emissions management strategies for businesses.
As businesses work towards net zero goals, managing indirect emissions has become essential. This is further emphasized by evolving regulations such as the California Laws and the CSRD in Europe.
The webinar will cover topics such as:
- Developing a Scope 3 emissions strategy aligned with business goals
- Strategies for supplier and stakeholder engagement in emissions reduction efforts
- Leveraging technology for data accessibility and collection across the value chain
- Integrating Scope 3 considerations into broader sustainability and business strategies.
Led by experts:
Gwyneth Rampton, VP Sustainability, Compass Group
Melanie Larkins, Director of Global Sustainability, LinkedIn
Megan Moore, Manager Global Textile Sourcing and Sustainability Analytics, Kontoor Brands, Inc.
Moderator: Laura Draucker, Senior Director - Corporate Climate Action, Ceres
This webinar is designed for businesses seeking to understand and manage their Scope 3 emissions.
