San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Reuters Events will host a webinar on January 23 at 12pm EST to discuss Scope 3 emissions management strategies for businesses.

As businesses work towards net zero goals, managing indirect emissions has become essential. This is further emphasized by evolving regulations such as the California Laws and the CSRD in Europe.

The webinar will cover topics such as:

Developing a Scope 3 emissions strategy aligned with business goals

Strategies for supplier and stakeholder engagement in emissions reduction efforts

Leveraging technology for data accessibility and collection across the value chain

Integrating Scope 3 considerations into broader sustainability and business strategies.

Led by experts:

Gwyneth Rampton, VP Sustainability, Compass Group

Melanie Larkins, Director of Global Sustainability, LinkedIn

Megan Moore, Manager Global Textile Sourcing and Sustainability Analytics, Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Moderator: Laura Draucker, Senior Director - Corporate Climate Action, Ceres

This webinar is designed for businesses seeking to understand and manage their Scope 3 emissions.

Register here

https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/masteringscope3emissions?release&utm_source=newsfile&utm_content=Press%20release%20

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237932

SOURCE: Reuters Events