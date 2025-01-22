Meruyert Sarsebayeva, PR manager: Heading on Your First Cruise? 5 Tips on How Not to Ruin Your Vacation

As scientists say, spending money on experiences leads to more satisfaction and well-being than material goods, and cruises represent exactly that, providing adventure, leisure, and global discovery. It's a one-of-a-kind experience, but like any journey, planning is essential. In this guide, we'll help first-time cruisers avoid common pitfalls and enjoy a stress-free, amazing adventure.

Pack These Essentials

When it comes to packing for a smooth experience, several key items are essential. Start with a well-stocked first aid kit containing your regular medications, seasickness remedies, patches, and common prescriptions including pain relievers, upset stomach remedies, anti-diarrhea medication, and allergy treatments. While these items are available in cruise shops, they often come at premium prices. For footwear, you'll want to bring swimwear and a thoughtfully chosen selection of shoes: one pair of sneakers or hiking boots depending on your itinerary, beach shoes, dressy shoes that complement all evening attire, and daytime sandals. When it comes to formal wear, most cruises only feature a few formal nights, so one cocktail dress or suit will suffice-many first-time cruisers make the mistake of overpacking for these events.

Other crucial items include waterproof bags to protect your electronics and valuables during excursions or beach time, and extra hangers for clothes (the smaller, the better). Since most cruise cabin walls are metal, magnetic hooks and clips provide excellent organization options for items like hats, lanyards, and lightweight apparel. For light sleepers, earplugs are essential, as late-night festivities in neighboring cabins can disrupt your rest. A reusable water bottle is also important for staying hydrated, allowing you to fill up at the ship's water stations while saving money and reducing plastic waste.

Pro tip:You won't likely go hungry, especially if you have room service and meals available all day long. However, you are allowed to bring over treats, such as your favorite protein bars. Any food you bring should be sealed, wrapped, and dry.

Maximize Your Onboard Experience

To make the most of your first-time cruise experience, consider several insider tips about dining and entertainment. On embarkation day, avoid the crowded buffet and instead seek out specialized dining establishments or sit-down restaurants. Excellent options include Royal Caribbean's Giovanni's Italian Kitchen or Norwegian Cruise Line's Cagney's Steakhouse. Some ships, like Disney Cruise Line's, offer unique experiences such as the Animator's Palate, where the atmosphere transforms throughout your meal.

For entertainment, many cruise lines feature Broadway-style shows and special events. To ensure the best experience, make reservations for these events on your first day through the ship's app or guest services. Royal Caribbean presents full productions of shows like Mamma Mia! and Grease, while Norwegian Cruise Line offers the musical Six. Carnival Cruise Line is known for its Playlist Productions, featuring high-energy musical revues.

Navigating larger ships like Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas can be challenging, so keep a pocket map handy or utilize the ship's app if available. Many cruise lines offer helpful apps, such as Royal Caribbean's Royal iQ or Carnival's Hub App, which include interactive maps, daily activity schedules, and navigation assistance.

Regarding internet connectivity, cruise ships typically offer expensive and slow connections. While passengers can use mobile networks near shore, this becomes less reliable at sea. Some cruise lines, including Carnival, Celebrity, and Royal Caribbean, now offer Starlink satellite internet service with speeds up to 150 Mbps, though prices vary from $15.99 to $29.95 per day depending on the cruise line.

Pro tip:Think about other options, such as using an eSIM for less expensive data when docked or downloading content before boarding.

Stay Connected on Land and Sea

Staying connected during your cruise is crucial both on land and at sea. Whether you need directions in port cities or want to share vacation photos instantly, using an eSIM can help you avoid high roaming charges while maintaining contact with family and friends back home. The Yesim app, in particular, offers several advantages for staying connected. Their affordable data plans cover popular cruise destinations, and activation is straightforward-simply download the app before your trip and activate your plan prior to boarding. With no need for physical SIM card switching, you'll enjoy seamless coverage as you move between countries, as your Yesim eSIM automatically adjusts to local networks.

Pro Tip: Yesim offers affordable rates for well-liked cruise locations: eSIM Mexico Standard offers 5GB, 1500 mins of calls to the US and Canada, limitless outgoing short massages and local calls for 30 days only for $16.50, or you can have 30 days of limitless internet for $51.70. With eSIM Bahamas Standard, you can have either 3GB for $33 valid for 7 days, or 10GB for $60.50 valid for 30 days.

Save Money on Transportation

Making the most of brief ship stops requires smart transportation planning. Instead of booking expensive cruise excursions, consider creating your own itinerary to see your preferred sights without crowds while saving money. Traveling in groups can reduce costs, particularly when sharing taxis. Many locations offer hop-on-hop-off tours or public transportation day passes for a set fee. Walking is often an excellent option, especially in walkable destinations like Old San Juan and Key West, providing both cost savings and health benefits.

Pro tip:In Cozumel (Mexico) it's smart to use colectivos. These shared minivans run between popular locations for around $2-$3 per person. In San Juan (Puerto Rico) a bus network connects the Old San Juan area to other parts of the city, with a cost of $0.75 for a one-way trip. St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands) offers open-air buses, which are a fun way to get around. They operate along the main roads, taking you to popular locations like Magens Bay for $2 per person. As for Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands), public buses are the most common and affordable option, with fares starting from $2 for a one-way short trip.

Stay Safe

Safety during your cruise requires attention to several important details. Always keep your ship's schedule handy and set phone alarms to ensure timely return-it's easy to lose track of time while enjoying beautiful beaches and reefs. When in port, try to blend in with locals by avoiding tourist-obvious accessories like flashy jewelry, especially in areas like Old San Juan. Instead, opt for casual clothing and simple cross-body bags.

Keeping your valuables secure is essential-utilize anti-theft bags and avoid carrying large amounts of cash, considering alternatives like money belts or hidden pouches. Make sure to note local emergency numbers for police, medical assistance, and your country's embassy or consulate. Maintaining reliable communication through methods like eSIM is crucial. When exploring, stick to well-lit, populated areas, particularly after dark, and avoid shortcuts through less-traveled paths. Whenever possible, explore with companions or groups for both safety and enhanced enjoyment.

It's important to carry photocopies of crucial documents such as your passport, ID, and travel insurance while keeping originals in a secure location. Surprisingly often, travelers misplace these documents, and having photocopies helps confirm identity and ensure you can board the ship.

Pro Tip: Before heading out, check local travel forums or apps for up-to-date safety information and tips from fellow travelers about areas to avoid. Reddit's travel or Tripadvisor's forum are great resources.

And that's it!

The key to a great cruise vacation is preparation. You'll be ready to enjoy every second if you prepare responsibly, navigate your spacecraft well, and keep in touch with your loved ones (don't forget to download the Yesim app). This will guarantee that your first cruise is a seamless experience from beginning to end, whether you're relaxing on deck, enjoying regional cuisine, or touring energetic ports. Bon voyage!

