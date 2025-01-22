Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company" or "Synex") announced today that Adarsh Mehta has resigned as director of the Company effective January 20, 2025.

Ms. Mehta joined the board of directors of the Company in 2020, and also served on the audit committee of the Company. The board of directors of the Company wish to thank Ms. Mehta for her contributions to the Company.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 16 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,700 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

