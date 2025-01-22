Albertsons Companies Awarded Progressive Grocer Impact Award for Supply Chain Transparency

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies has been honored with two 2024 Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to its Recipe for Change. This initiative emphasizes the importance of supporting the planet we share and the communities we serve.

One of the awards recognizes Albertsons Cos.' efforts in improving seafood supply chain transparency. The grocer's Responsible Choice Seafood Program helps customers feel confident in the source of products while also supporting the protection of ocean resources and the fair treatment of those working in the seafood industry.

The Responsible Choice logo, prominently displayed on all seafood products under the company's Own Brands Waterfront BISTRO® and Open Nature®, simplifies the process of identifying responsibly sourced seafood. This logo signifies adherence to rigorous standards, providing customers with confidence in their seafood selections.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire