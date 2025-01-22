Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Valleyview Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VVR) ("Valleyview" or the "Company") and Shift Rare Metals Inc. ("Shift") are pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of the private placement offering (the "Offering") of subscription receipts of Shift (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt. The Offering was conducted in connection with Valleyview's proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Shift (the "Acquisition") by way of the three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to an amalgamation agreement among Valleyview, Shift and1496946 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Valleyview, dated August 16, 2024 (as amended on December 23, 2024, the "Amalgamation Agreement"). Please see Valleyview's news releases dated August 27, 2024 and November 10, 2024 under Valleyview's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further details on the Acquisition.

Pursuant to the Second Tranche, a total of 2,361,500 Subscription Receipts were issued for gross proceeds of $708,450, pursuant to (i) a brokered private placement (the "Brokered Offering") of 1,161,000 Subscription Receipts pursuant to an agency agreement among Shift, Valleyview and SCP Resource Finance LP and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as agents (together, the "Agents"), dated December 23, 2024, as amended (the "Agency Agreement"); and (ii) a non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Offering") of 1,200,500 Subscription Receipts.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, and subject to adjustment, one unit of Shift (each, an "Underlying Unit") upon the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent such waiver is permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) at or before the Release Deadline (as defined below). Each Underlying Unit will be comprised of one Class D Common share in the capital of Shift (each, an "Underlying Share") and one-half of one Class D Common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, an "Underlying Warrant"). Each Underlying Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class D Common share in the capital of Shift (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of two years from the date that the Escrowed Funds are released from escrow (the "Escrow Release Date").

The first tranche of the Offering completed on December 23, 2024. In aggregate, 53,688,300 Subscription Receipts were issued for gross proceeds of $16,104,409 pursuant to both tranches of the Offering.

Pursuant to the Agency Agreement and in connection with the Second Tranche, Shift will pay the Agents a commission of 6% of the gross proceeds raised as part of the Brokered Offering (the "Agents' Fee") and a corporate finance fee of $4,069 (the "Corporate Finance Fee") and will also issue to the Agents 69,660 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") and 12,005 corporate finance options (the "Corporate Finance Options"). Each Broker Warrant and each Corporate Finance Options will be exercisable for one Class D Common share in the capital of Shift at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of five years from the Escrow Release Date.

Pursuant to certain finder's agreements, on the Escrow Release Date, Shift will also pay to certain finders a finder's fee equivalent to an agreed upon percentage of the gross proceeds raised from certain purchasers introduced to Shift by such finder in connection with the Non-Brokered Offering and will also issue to such finders that number of finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to an agreed upon percentage of the total number of Subscription Receipts sold to the applicable purchasers. The Finder's Warrants will have the same terms as the Broker Warrants.

The gross proceeds of the Second Tranche, less 50% of the Agents' Fee and 50% of the Corporate Finance Fee, have been placed in escrow with Endeavor Trust Corporation, as subscription receipt agent and will be released upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions set out in the Agency Agreement (the "Escrow Release Conditions"). On the Escrow Release Date, in accordance with the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, the Underlying Shares, the Underlying Warrants, the Broker Warrants, the Corporate Finance Options and the Finder's Warrants will be exchangeable on a one-to-one basis into an equivalent security of Valleyview with the same share price, exercise price and exercise term, as applicable, attached to the applicable security of Shift.

In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied by March 8, 2025 (the "Release Deadline") or the Acquisition is otherwise terminated, the escrowed funds, together with accrued interest earned thereon, will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled. To the extent that the escrowed funds are insufficient to refund 100% of the purchase price of the Subscription Receipts to the holders thereof, the Valleyview and Shift will be jointly and severally responsible for any shortfall.

Following release of the escrowed funds from escrow and completion of the Acquisition, the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Coyote Basin and Red Wash Uranium Properties and general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Valleyview Resources Ltd.

Valleyview Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is in the process of acquiring the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Valleyview also has an ownership stake in the Fraser Lake Au-Ag-Cu project in British Columbia.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Acquisition; the Offering; the securities underlying the Subscription Receipts and the securities exchangeable for the securities underlying the Subscription Receipts; the issuance of the Broker Warrants, the Corporate Finance Options and the Finder's Warrants; the release of the escrowed funds from escrow; the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions; the return of the escrowed funds to the holders of Subscription Receipts and the use of the net proceeds from the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risks that: the Acquisition is not completed on the terms disclosed or at all; the escrowed funds are not released from escrow on the terms disclosed or at all; the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on the terms disclosed or at all; the return of the escrowed funds to the holders of Subscription Receipts is not completed on the terms disclosed or at all; the net proceeds from the Offering are not used on the terms disclosed or at all, as well as the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's documents filed under Valleyview's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

