The technology corporation has achieved remarkable success in the past fiscal year, marking significant growth in both revenue and earnings. Preliminary calculations show the company surpassing its 2024 forecast, with operating earnings (EBITDA) exceeding the targeted €190 million. Revenue climbed to more than €1.7 billion, representing an impressive growth of over 40% compared to the previous year. This positive development was substantially supported by the integration of a German electronics company. The market responded favorably to these results, with the stock price rising by more than 4.5% to €19.24 during Tuesday morning trading.

Strategic Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, the company has set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming to achieve organic revenue growth to reach between €1.9 and €2.0 billion. The operational earnings are projected to grow even more dynamically, with a target of at least €220 million. As a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, the corporation is increasingly focusing on forward-looking technologies such as ultra-fast 5G data communication and artificial intelligence. The significantly increased order backlog reinforces these positive growth prospects.

