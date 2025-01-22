Commerzbank has completed a significant milestone in its capital return strategy by successfully concluding its share buyback program worth 600 million euros. The bank acquired approximately 38.8 million shares at an average price of 15.45 euros per share, representing 3.278 percent of its base capital. This strategic move comes as Italian banking giant UniCredit maintains a cautious stance regarding potential acquisition possibilities, reinforcing Commerzbank's commitment to independent operations. The bank's stock currently trades at 17.90 euros, showing a slight decline of 1.1 percent, though remaining close to its 52-week high of 18.15 euros.

Enhanced Shareholder Returns

Looking ahead, Commerzbank has outlined ambitious plans to expand its shareholder compensation program. The bank intends to distribute at least 70 percent of its net earnings to shareholders in 2024, marking a historic high in its corporate history. A second tranche of share buybacks worth 400 million euros has already been submitted for regulatory approval, while market analysts anticipate a significant dividend increase to 0.535 euros per share for the current fiscal year.

Ad

Fresh Commerzbank information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Commerzbank analysis...