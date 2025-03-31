Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of seventeen additional mineral claims covering an area of 28,100 hectares ("ha"), significantly expanding its 3Ts Project ("3Ts") in central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is now comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 ha in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

Figure 1: 3Ts Property Outline and Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/246572_20250331_igo_3ts_staking.png

The newly acquired claims encompass ground underlain by Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group rocks, which is the same geological setting that hosts the known mineralized veins at 3Ts. A comprehensive review of historical geochemical data has identified anomalous gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc concentrations in sediment samples. Many of these geochemical anomalies correspond with structural features identified in historical geophysical surveys, displaying characteristics similar to the mineralized host structures within the existing 3Ts Project.

The prevailing geological model for the 3Ts region suggests that upwelling magma created dome-like surface features. As these magma bodies deflated, arcuate fault structures formed around their peripheries, providing key fluid pathways for mineral deposition. These structural controls are believed to be fundamental in the formation of the high-grade gold-silver veins at 3Ts and will serve as a primary exploration focus for the newly acquired ground. Independence Gold is planning an exploration program for the summer that will include airborne geophysics, detailed mapping and prospecting to identify high-priority target zones.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"



Randy Turner, President and CEO

