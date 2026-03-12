Mike Lindell Media Corp., (OTC: MLMC) Announces Strategic Partnership With Veteran Owned-American Independence Gold

Chaska, MN, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Independence Gold, which describes itself as America's #1 broker-dealer in precious metals announced its partnership with Mike Lindell, Founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell Media Corp., LindellTV, and a prominent advocate for Freedom and Faith. As a veteran-owned company and proud partner of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, American Independence Gold states that it has built it's foundation on the same values that Mike Lindell has championed throughout his life - hard work, patriotism, and a strong belief in the American dream. Together, the parties intend to help everyday Americans protect their wealth, their legacy, and their future with the perceived security of physical gold and silver. American Independence Gold's brand message is: "Freedom Isn't Given - It's Secured," said David Harper, Founder and COO of American Independence Gold.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell said, "I'm proud to partner with a veteran-owned precious metals company that treats every customer like their only customer."

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Mike Lindell Media Corp., operates a conservative broadcast network that seeks to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and VOCL.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively, the "Platforms"). The Company states that it has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased, and timely reporting. The Company has full access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. The Company expects to report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events including breaking news.

Forward - Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the partnership, expected benefits of the partnership, business strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the events or results described in anyforward-looking statement will occur or be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, limited capital resources; the need for additionalfinancing; the need to develop and maintain effective internal controls, processes, and systems; changes in general economic conditions; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract viewers,advertisers, and paid users to its platforms; the number and size ofcompetitors; changes in the mix of products and services offered in its markets; changes in law and regulatory policy; dependence on access to White House events and press conferences; risks associated with operating as a media and communications company; risks associated with operating as a news outlet and social media platform; and disruptions resulting from power failures, cybersecurity incidents, terrorism, or other domestic or global events.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.