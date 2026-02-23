Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received two five-year area-based exploration permits from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts") located in central British Columbia. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 metres, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

The Company was granted exploration permits for the Resource Area and the Ootsa Area, both of which allow for exploration work to February 2031. The Resource Area Permit covers the main resource and advanced exploration areas of the 3Ts Project and allows for comprehensive exploration programs including the construction of up to 250 drill sites, approximately 15 kilometres ("km") of new trail access, and up to 2,000 metres of cumulative trenching. These approved activities are designed to support the continued expansion of known gold and silver mineralized zones while advancing geological, environmental, and engineering knowledge required for potential future mine development. The second permit covers the broader Ootsa copper-silver target area within the 3Ts Project, and allows for up to 75 drill sites, approximately 15 km of new trail access, up to 1,200 metres of cumulative trenching and 160 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys. This permit is focused on earlier-stage exploration and enables the Company to advance copper-silver mineralization targets and evaluate additional gold showings to the northeast of the main vein corridor.

President and CEO Randy Turner commented, "Receiving these two five-year permits marks a major milestone for Independence Gold as we transition into an expanded exploration and resource development phase at 3Ts. Together, the two permits provide significant operational flexibility across the broader 3Ts land package, allowing the Company to simultaneously advance resource growth while also pursuing new opportunities for discoveries. We look forward to launching a significant drill program this spring and continuing to build long-term value for shareholders."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

