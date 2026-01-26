Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to report results from a helicopter-borne airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey completed in 2025 over the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts") in central British Columbia. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

The survey was flown by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. and represents the first property-wide geophysical dataset covering the Company's recently consolidated mineral tenure at the 3Ts Project. The high-resolution survey has confirmed key aspects of the regional geology, while significantly refining lithological boundaries and identifying both large- and small-scale structures that were not previously mapped. Importantly, the results provide new insight into the structural framework that are believed to control the distribution and continuity of gold-silver mineralization at the 3Ts Project and define multiple new areas for follow-up exploration.

Highlights

First property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey completed across the entire 3Ts Project area

Data refines geological contacts and identifies previously unmapped regional and property-scale structures

Arcuate and radial structural features identified around Cretaceous-aged plutons are interpreted to control known gold-silver vein systems

Structural corridors extend beyond known veins, highlighting potential for additional veins and extensions within the 3Ts resource area

Confirmation and further definition of the Ootsa Ring, a distinct structural feature hosting copper- and silver-dominant mineralization

Additional untested intrusive-related anomalies identified in the southern portion of the project

"This survey significantly improves our understanding of the 3Ts gold-silver vein systems on a district-wide scale," commented Randy Turner, President & CEO of Independence Gold. "For the first time, we can clearly see the pluton-related structural framework that appears to control the known veins and, importantly, extends well beyond the areas that have been drilled. This gives us confidence that the 3Ts resource area still has the potential for additional vein discoveries and extensions, while also highlighting previously unidentified new targets. This is exactly the kind of low-cost, high-value work that helps us focus on the future."





Survey Results and Interpretation

The airborne survey delineated magnetic and radiometric responses which clearly define major lithological domains, intrusive bodies, and structural features across the project. Several newly identified structures refine the Company's understanding of fault systems and fracture corridors which are interpreted to have acted as pathways for mineralizing fluids. Of particular significance is the identification of arcuate magnetic features spatially associated with Cretaceous-aged plutons. These features are interpreted as stress regimes generated during magma emplacement, resulting in concentric and outward-radiating fracture systems. Radial structures extending away from these plutons coincide with several of the known gold-silver vein systems at 3Ts, supporting an interpretation that pluton emplacement played a key role in mineralization emplacement.

These results strengthen the geological model that the Tommy, Ted-Mint, Johnny, Larry, and Ian vein systems are part of a broader, pluton-related structural framework. Importantly, similar structural corridors extend beyond the limits of known mineralization, indicating potential for additional veins and extensions along strike and at depth within the 3Ts resource area. The survey also defined a prominent ring-shaped structural feature referred to as the Ootsa Ring, which is associated with copper- and silver-dominant mineralization at surface. This feature is interpreted as a distinct structural expression of the mineralizing system and represents an additional exploration target with a different metal association.

To the south of the 3Ts resource area, the survey identified several new geophysical anomalies interpreted as intrusive bodies. These features have not yet been field tested but are considered prospective based on their geophysical signature and similarity to intrusions associated with gold and silver mineralization elsewhere on the property.

Significance and Next Steps

The 2025 airborne geophysical survey provides a robust framework for refining exploration targeting at the 3Ts Project. The identification of pluton-related structural corridors that host known veins and extend into untested areas supports the potential for continued discovery at the project, while the recognition of additional targets such as the Ootsa Ring and southern intrusions expands the overall exploration footprint of the project. Follow-up work is expected to include integrated geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and ground geophysical surveys to further define priority targets ahead of surface trenching and drill programs.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Integral will trade securities of Independence Gold Corp. on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities. Integral has been engaged for an initial term of 3 months and, upon the expiry of such initial term, shall automatically renew on a monthly basis until terminated by the Company with 30-day notice given. In consideration of the services, Integral will receive $6,000 per month, exclusive of applicable taxes, which will be payable on a monthly basis by the Company. Independence Gold Corp. and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada. The firm's FINRA-licensed US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is based in Malvern, PA and provides investment banking as well as private placement services.

The Company also wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 7,500,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on January 26, 2026, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

