Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the AME Roundup 2026 Conference ("AME Roundup") being held in Vancouver, BC from January 26 to 29, 2026. The AME Roundup Conference is a major global event for the mineral exploration and mining industry focused on discovery, development and sustainability.

The Company will be participating in the Core Shack that showcases recent discoveries, leading prospects and operating mines featuring updates from projects spanning multiple countries and geological settings. The Company will be exhibiting at the Core Shack at booth 918 on January 28, 2026 from 9:00am - 4:00pm and January 29th, 2026 from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Stop by the booth to see mineralized drill core from the Ian, Tommy and Ted-Mint gold-silver vein systems as well as the Ootsa copper-silver target, view geophysical maps of the 3Ts project and meet with the management and geological team of Independence Gold.

The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, comprising thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca or email info@ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

