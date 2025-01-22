Port of Hueneme: Steering the Ship, Jess Ramirez Sworn In as President of Oxnard Harbor District

At a ceremony held at the Port of Hueneme, Jess J. Ramirez was sworn in as president of the Oxnard Harbor District. Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez administered the oath of office. Ramirez, a long-serving member of the International Longshoreman's and Warehouse Union Local #46, has dedicated over 51 years to the port, starting as a casual longshoreman and rising through the ranks to a respected leader. Ramirez was sworn in alongside Commissioner Celina L. Zacarias who just completed a successful year at the helm as board president. The presidential baton for 2025 has now been passed to Ramirez.

President Jess J. Ramirez

Ramirez's career at the port is marked by his steadfast commitment to community service, education, and economic prosperity. A passionate advocate for the disadvantaged and underserved, he has supported various groups and initiatives, from aiding the Tarahumara Indians of Chihuahua, Mexico to championing youth education in Oxnard, always emphasizing the importance of education. He supports the Oxnard Film Society Summer Film Series, the Boys and Girls Club, and humanitarian efforts for school children in Guatemala. As a proud Vietnam veteran, Ramirez is also deeply committed to supporting fellow service members.

The Port of Hueneme's Banana Festival is a part of his visionary legacy, through which he wanted to open the Port to the community. Today, the festival hosts over 10,000 people annually and is one of the few festivals completely free to the public.

(Left to Right) Commissioner Celina L. Zacarias, President Jess J. Ramirez, and Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez

His dedication to environmental stewardship is evident through his focus on green initiatives, including an urban tree project. His leadership has been instrumental in striking a balance between maintaining the port's status as a thriving economic engine and minimizing its environmental footprint. As a key asset to the district, Ramirez's unwavering commitment to both commerce and community is evident through his active engagement in major industry conferences, including Trans-Pacific Maritime (TPM), Finished Vehicle Logistics, and FuturePorts, along with countless customer meetings and events.

Oxnard Harbor District Board of Commissioners with Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez

Commissioner Ramirez has consistently championed not just business growth, but the strategic development of the port by attracting the right partnerships and fostering opportunities that drive both economic and social value. As he stated, "It is this attentiveness that has enabled the Port of Hueneme to create opportunities that not only spur economic development but also build social capital and investment in the community."

"I am very proud to serve the people of the Oxnard Harbor District for one last term. During this term, I look forward to continuing to build community. I want to retire as a lifelong public servant and my legacy belongs to those I've served and to my daughters and grandchildren," said Jess Ramirez.

President Jess J. Ramirez

Ramirez's term as President marks the culmination of a distinguished career dedicated to public service and community engagement. His legacy will be remembered for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of those around him and his unwavering commitment to the port and its community.

