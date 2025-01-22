Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 21 janvier/January 2025) - The common shares of Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company") is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of high leverage energy metal properties in proven North American jurisdictions. The Company utilizes the latest in innovative exploration and milling technology to enhance and support its efforts to become a low cost, reliable, community focused, provider of critical metals to help fuel the future of power generation for years to come.

Les actions ordinaires de Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (la « Société ») est engagée dans l'acquisition et l'exploration de propriétés de métaux énergétiques à fort effet de levier dans des juridictions nord-américaines éprouvées. La Société utilise les dernières technologies innovantes d'exploration et de broyage pour améliorer et soutenir ses efforts visant à devenir un fournisseur de métaux critiques à faible coût, fiable et axé sur la communauté pour contribuer à alimenter l'avenir de la production d'électricité pour les années à venir.

Issuer/Émetteur : Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : GNEM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 30 025 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 600 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 39101C 10 9 ISIN : CA 39101C 10 9 5 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 IPO Price/Prix : $0.10/0,10$ Agent : Haywood Securities Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : le 22 JAN 2025 Trading Date/Date de negociation : le 24 JAN 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GNEM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

