Form Technologies, Inc.: Form Technologies Acquired by Ares Management

~$304 Million of New Equity Capital to Support Deleveraging and Accelerate Company's Strategic Growth Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Form Technologies, Inc. ("Form Technologies" or the "Company"), a global leader in the production of precision-engineered components, today announced that Ares Management funds ("Ares") have acquired a majority of the Company's common equity. In connection with the transaction, Form Technologies has substantially deleveraged its balance sheet and received approximately $304 million in new equity capital, comprising $154 million of common equity from investors including Ares, the D. E. Shaw group and Onex Credit, as well as $150 million of preferred equity from the D. E. Shaw group and Ripple Industries. The new capital is expected to support additional investment in Form Technologies' leading operational capabilities and accelerate the Company's commercial strategy.

With a robust global footprint of 32 facilities across 22 countries, Form Technologies has built strong commercial momentum through its ability to offer diversified casting services at scale, with key competencies in die casting, investment casting and metal injection molding. In recent years, the Company has invested significantly in its proprietary processes and engineering capabilities to support product design and manufacturing with a higher level of precision for its customers. Form Technologies has also implemented important enhancements to its commercial organization in that time and has accelerated the success of new customer programs, increasing the Company's customer count to nearly 2,000 organizations across key end markets, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare and enterprise technology.

"Over the past two years, we have undertaken a platform-wide strategic repositioning that has solidified Form Technologies as a global leader in precision-engineered parts," said David Angell, Chief Executive Officer of Form Technologies. "I am very proud of the work our team has done to deliver on our operational objectives while continuing to meet our customers' needs. We are excited to move forward with additional strategic support from Ares as we seek to build on our commercial momentum, expand our presence in key regions and drive long-term growth."

"Since our initial investment in 2021, we have observed the acceleration of Form Technologies' commercial success through its differentiated solutions-based offering and engineering excellence," said Aaron Rosen, Partner and Co-Head of Opportunistic Credit at Ares Management. "We believe that under David's leadership, Form Technologies is well-positioned to address the growing needs of its diversified customer base across key regions and sectors. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead as we support the team's goals for driving revenue growth and value creation."

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. Evercore served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

About Form Technologies

Form Technologies is a leading global producer of precision-engineered components with complex geometries and tight tolerances. Utilizing proprietary processes and engineering expertise, the company manufactures over five billion high-precision components annually, serving diverse end markets worldwide. With 32 manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, and a global team of over 7,500 employees, Form Technologies provides customized solutions to meet its customers' most demanding challenges.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $464 billion of assets under management with more than 3,100 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company has included statements in this press release that constitute "forward-looking statements." As a general matter, forward looking statements are those focused on future or anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs including, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to its business, strategic plans, investments, including investments in its operational capabilities, and its financial condition. Such statements are intended to be identified by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "plan" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Not all forward-looking statements in this press release may contain one or more of these identifying terms. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as factors related to our ability to execute our strategic plans, to realize benefits from our investments in our operational capabilities and to service or refinance our indebtedness. Any forward-looking statements are and will be based upon the Company's then-current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them. Readers are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements.

