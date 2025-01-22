LISTENWATCH

BAND KICKS OFF SOLD OUT ARENA TOUR IN EUROPE UK

"LEAVE A LIGHT ON (Talk Away The Dark)" with CARRIE UNDERWOOD TOP-15 at USA HOT-AC RADIO

Their emotive collaboration featuring Carrie Underwood, "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" is still picking up massive streams worldwide nearly 200 million and counting and now Papa Roach has released a brand new single "Even If It Kills Me" via their own label New Noize Records/ADA. Listen HERE, and watch the Lyric Video HERE

"Even If It Kills Me"; a welcome return of the band to their alternative hard-rock roots, debuted live last night at the band's sold-out underplay in Berlin, which was announced the week prior. Today, they officially open their massive "RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR", which now spans Europe, the UK, and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, with more shows to be added soon.

The tour will see the band bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album INFEST. Special Guests for the global tour include Wage War in the EU and UK and Rise Against and Underoath in the US. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The band have also charted top-15 for the first time at US Hot AC, with the evergreen "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) with duet partner Carrie Underwood. Last week, the track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.

PAPA ROACH WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAGE WAR Tue Jan 21 Berlin, GER Huxleys Neue Welt SOLD OUT Thu Jan 23 Frankfurt, GER MYTICKET Jahrhunderhalle SOLD OUT Sat Jan 25 Hamburg, GER -Sporthalle SOLD OUT Mon Jan 27 Warsaw, POL -Torwar SOLD OUT Wed Jan 29 Vienna, AUS Stadehalle SOLD OUT Thu Jan 30 Prague, CZE Fortuna Hall LOW TICKETS Sat Feb 01 Dusseldorf, GER -Mitsubishi Electric Halle - SOLD OUT Mon Feb 03 Brussels, BEL Forest National LOW TICKETS Tue Feb 04 Amsterdam, NET AFAS Live SOLD OUT Wed Feb 05 Paris, FRA Zenith LOW TICKETS Fri Feb 07 London, UK Ovo Arena, Wembley SOLD OUT Sat Feb 08 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT Sun Feb 09 Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena LOW TICKETS PAPA ROACH RISE AGAINST: RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST UNDEROATH: Thu Mar 20 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sat Mar 22 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center Sun Mar 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Tue Mar 25 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Wed Mar 26 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park Fri Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum Sat Mar 29 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Mon Mar 31 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tue Apr 01 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Thu Apr 03 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center Sat Apr 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Mon Apr 07 Denver, CO Ball Arena Wed Apr 09 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Thu Apr 10 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Sat Apr 12 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Sun Apr 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wed Sep 10 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Thur Sep 11 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater Sat Sep 13 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Sun Sep 14 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Tue Sep 16 Washington, D.C. The Anthem Wed Sep 17 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome Fri Sep 19 Allentown, PA PPL Center Sat Sep 20 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Tue Sep 23 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion Wed Sep 24 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park Fri Sep 26 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Sat Sep 27 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheater* Sun Sep 28 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Tue Sep 30 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Wed Oct 01 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Thu Oct 03 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Sat Oct 04 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Oct 05 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort" and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost a full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records. The band's music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Now, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the release of "Even If It Kills Me." Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.

