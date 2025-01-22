LISTENWATCH
BAND KICKS OFF SOLD OUT ARENA TOUR IN EUROPE UK
"LEAVE A LIGHT ON (Talk Away The Dark)" with CARRIE UNDERWOOD TOP-15 at USA HOT-AC RADIO
Their emotive collaboration featuring Carrie Underwood, "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" is still picking up massive streams worldwide nearly 200 million and counting and now Papa Roach has released a brand new single "Even If It Kills Me" via their own label New Noize Records/ADA. Listen HERE, and watch the Lyric Video HERE
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121408999/en/
Papa Roach by Bryson Roatch
"Even If It Kills Me"; a welcome return of the band to their alternative hard-rock roots, debuted live last night at the band's sold-out underplay in Berlin, which was announced the week prior. Today, they officially open their massive "RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR", which now spans Europe, the UK, and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, with more shows to be added soon.
The tour will see the band bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album INFEST. Special Guests for the global tour include Wage War in the EU and UK and Rise Against and Underoath in the US. Tickets are on sale HERE.
The band have also charted top-15 for the first time at US Hot AC, with the evergreen "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) with duet partner Carrie Underwood. Last week, the track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.
PAPA ROACH WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAGE WAR
Tue Jan 21
Berlin, GER Huxleys Neue Welt SOLD OUT
Thu Jan 23
Frankfurt, GER MYTICKET Jahrhunderhalle SOLD OUT
Sat Jan 25
Hamburg, GER -Sporthalle SOLD OUT
Mon Jan 27
Warsaw, POL -Torwar SOLD OUT
Wed Jan 29
Vienna, AUS Stadehalle SOLD OUT
Thu Jan 30
Prague, CZE Fortuna Hall LOW TICKETS
Sat Feb 01
Dusseldorf, GER -Mitsubishi Electric Halle - SOLD OUT
Mon Feb 03
Brussels, BEL Forest National LOW TICKETS
Tue Feb 04
Amsterdam, NET AFAS Live SOLD OUT
Wed Feb 05
Paris, FRA Zenith LOW TICKETS
Fri Feb 07
London, UK Ovo Arena, Wembley SOLD OUT
Sat Feb 08
Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 09
Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena LOW TICKETS
PAPA ROACH RISE AGAINST: RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST UNDEROATH:
Thu Mar 20
Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat Mar 22
San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Sun Mar 23
Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tue Mar 25
Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Mar 26
San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Fri Mar 28
Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Sat Mar 29
Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Mon Mar 31
Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tue Apr 01
Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Apr 03
Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
Sat Apr 05
Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon Apr 07
Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wed Apr 09
Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Thu Apr 10
Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sat Apr 12
Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Sun Apr 13
Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed Sep 10
Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thur Sep 11
Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat Sep 13
Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 14
Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 16
Washington, D.C. The Anthem
Wed Sep 17
Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
Fri Sep 19
Allentown, PA PPL Center
Sat Sep 20
Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Tue Sep 23
Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
Wed Sep 24
Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Sep 26
Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Sep 27
Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 28
Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Sep 30
Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Wed Oct 01
Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03
Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04
Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 05
West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
*Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against
ABOUT PAPA ROACH
Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort" and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost a full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records. The band's music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Now, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the release of "Even If It Kills Me." Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.
