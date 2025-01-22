Joint offering to deliver rapid transformative value across industries

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading Enterprise AI software application company, announced in Davos today a strategic alliance with McKinsey Company, a preeminent global management consulting firm, to help clients and prospects across industries and geographies accelerate Enterprise AI transformations at scale.

The alliance combines the deep technical expertise of McKinsey's AI practice, QuantumBlack, and its track record of deploying and scaling AI solutions across industries with C3 AI's cutting-edge Enterprise AI software applications to help clients unlock the power of Enterprise AI and agentic AI to realize significant operational improvements and unlock new growth opportunities.

Modern business challenges are intensely complex from building resilient global supply chains to optimizing asset performance and meeting the dynamic organizational demands of today requires both strategic foresight and technical depth. Together, C3 AI and McKinsey will set a new standard for innovation that drives results, at enterprise scale.

Bob Sternfels, McKinsey Company Managing Partner, said, "The future of every industry will be shaped by AI. This alliance ensures our clients are not just participants, but leaders in that future. Together with C3 AI, we're enabling companies to reimagine their operations, unlock new value, and outpace the competition. This is how we help our clients rewire themselves."

"In close collaboration with McKinsey Company and its AI arm, QuantumBlack, and C3 AI, customers are assured of success in their Enterprise AI deployments," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. "Organizations that choose to partner us can have confidence in ROI with a focus on managing risk. This is how you win with AI."

The alliance will initially focus on turn-key solutions, including:

Energy : Increasing production, improving safety, increasing productivity.

: Increasing production, improving safety, increasing productivity. Manufacturing : Improving throughput and uptime, improving product yield and quality, enhancing operator effectiveness, optimizing supply chains.

: Improving throughput and uptime, improving product yield and quality, enhancing operator effectiveness, optimizing supply chains. Financial Services: Detecting fraud, managing risks, personalizing customer experiences.

The joint offering will provide clients with:

Unmatched speed to value : C3 AI's pre-built, industry-specific AI applications can be rapidly deployed and tailored to meet precise client needs.

: C3 AI's pre-built, industry-specific AI applications can be rapidly deployed and tailored to meet precise client needs. Transformative scale and impact : QuantumBlack's global scale and expertise will help clients deploy AI solutions that maximize impact and enable rewiring of organizations using AI.

: QuantumBlack's global scale and expertise will help clients deploy AI solutions that maximize impact and enable rewiring of organizations using AI. Reduced risk and accelerated adoption: The combined expertise of C3 AI and McKinsey will help clients navigate the complexities of AI implementations, mitigating risk and ensuring success.

This alliance will be global in scale, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to serve clients around the world.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI) is the Enterprise AI software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, and a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable therapid and cost-effective development and deployment of enterprise-scale AI applications. For more information, please visit www.c3.ai.

About McKinsey Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. It works across private, public, and social sectors in an integrated way across regions, sectors, and disciplines to ensure clients improve immediate performance and build long-term organizational health. QuantumBlack, its AI arm, combines an industry-leading tech stack with the strength of McKinsey's 7,000 technologists, designers, and product managers serving clients globally.

