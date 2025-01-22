1E Announces Continued Profitable Growth and 2024 Results

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Leader Achieved Multiple Milestones and 30% Global ARR Growth

1E, a leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform company known for its scaled remediation and automation capabilities, today announced its 2024 results1. 1E exited 2024 with $79.3 million ARR. The company achieved 30% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth and 27% adjusted EBITDA margin, while significantly advancing its Digital Employee Experience platform and closing market-leading deals.

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) encompasses the strategic principles, practices, and guidelines focused on the digital employee that IT uses to deliver technology and manage endpoints to continually improve the effectiveness of the digital workplace.

1E milestones in 2024 include:

Enhanced AI offerings: The company launched 1E Intelligence, a breakthrough in AI capabilities for the DEX market. The technology leverages. 1E's synthetic sentiment analysis to accurately gauge employees' digital experiences at scale.

Groundbreaking DEX deals:1E secured major deals in multiple markets, including a three-year contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to manage over half a million endpoints. This partnership highlights 1E's ability to deliver real-time remediations, even for offline endpoints.

Industry recognition: In August, 1E was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DEX Management Tools. This recognition validates the company's commitment to empowering organizations with innovative solutions that deliver seamless IT operations and frictionless digital experiences for employees.

Consolidation in the DEX market: In October, 1E acquired Exoprise, a leader in application, cloud, and network observability. This merger strengthens 1E's ability to deliver the most comprehensive IT observability, remediation, and automation platform on the market. At the close of the year, 1E announced its acquisition by TeamViewer, a leader in secure remote connectivity solutions. This partnership combines 1E's world-class DEX platform with TeamViewer's market-leading connectivity solutions, setting a new standard for the digital workplace.

"These milestones reflect 1E's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering intelligent endpoint management to our customers," said Mark Banfield, Chief Executive Officer of 1E. "1E has also benefited from strong tailwinds as the DEX market enters the 'early majority' phase and enterprises see strong returns from DEX technology investments," he continued. "As 1E joins forces with TeamViewer, the combined company is poised to redefine the future of the digital workplace, ensuring seamless IT and OT operations for enterprises of all sizes worldwide."

As part of the acquisition of 1E, TeamViewer will name Mark Banfield a member of TeamViewer's Management Board and as Chief Commercial Officer of the group.

About 1E

Hundreds of organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and remove friction from the digital workplace with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

1All financial figures are unaudited

