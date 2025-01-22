Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Presidential Executive Order

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten, copper, silver, gold and lithium within Nevada, USA, is pleased to note the support outlined in the Executive Order signed on January 20, 2025, by the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, titled "Unleashing American Energy" (the "Executive Order"). The landmark policy demonstrates a renewed commitment to promoting domestic energy and natural resources, directly supporting Guardian Metal's ultimate mission of mining tungsten, a key metal essential for modern defence and civilian industries, on U.S. soil. A link to the Executive Order is provided below:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/

Key sections from the Executive Order benefitting Guardian Metal:

1. Section 2(b) - Enhancing Critical Mineral Independence: Sets out the policy to establish the U.S. position as the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, highlighting the critical importance of reducing U.S. reliance on foreign sources for minerals like tungsten. Guardian Metal's Nevada-based tungsten deposits are strategically positioned to address this national priority by delivering a secure domestic supply of this key defence and industrial metal.

2. Section 5(b,c,d) - Efficient Permitting and Reducing Regulatory Hurdles: Sets out provisions to expedite and simplify the permitting process by federal agencies that could otherwise add delays and ambiguity to the process. The focus will be on expediting the development timelines for U.S.-based projects, providing clarity and efficiency in navigating federal permitting requirements. Pilot Mountain is located on federal land and as such is subject to federal permitting requirements.

3. Section 9 - Restoring America's Mineral Dominance :

9(a): Directs relevant agencies to identify all agency actions that impose undue burdens on the domestic mining and processing of non-fuel minerals and undertake steps to revise or rescind such actions.

9(e): Directs the Secretary of Energy to ensure that critical mineral projects receive consideration for Federal support which potentially opens avenues for additional funding and support that Guardian Metal can leverage.

9(i): Directs the Secretary of Defense to consider the needs of the United States in supplying and maintaining the National Defense Stockpile, and take all appropriate steps to ensure that it will provide a robust supply of critical minerals in event of future shortfall. Guardian Metal's key projects, in production, would be uniquely positioned to be able to contribute domestic tungsten to this stockpile supporting U.S. national security objectives and supply chain stability.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"This Executive Order underscores the critical role domestic mining plays in securing America's energy independence and supporting key national security objectives. By prioritising the National Defense Stockpile and enhancing support for U.S. mining competitiveness, the policy creates a clear pathway for Guardian Metal's projects to thrive over the next four years and beyond.

"Guardian Metal is proud to contribute to this national effort by advancing the development of our flagship Pilot Mountain tungsten Project, with our ultimate goal of supporting a robust and secure domestic supply of this vital metal to U.S. consumers for years to come."

Strategic Impacts on Guardian Metal

Tungsten, the key metal found within the Pilot Mountain Project, is designated as a critical mineral which is essential for many industrial and military purposes. The Executive Order provides clear actionable items which stand to directly benefit Guardian Metal and its investors. It is encouraging to see the clear recognition, on the first day of the new administration, that projects like Pilot Mountain will be supported by the following key initiatives:

Faster Permitting Processes: Enhanced regulatory clarity and interagency coordination which will allow Guardian Metal to advance our Nevada-based projects without unnecessary delays.

Strengthened Financial Support: Access to additional federal funding and incentive programs underscores the government's commitment to support domestic mining projects like ours from development and into production.

Enhanced National Security Contributions: By supplying a vital material for strategic industries, our project directly aligns with U.S. goals of critical mineral independence, stockpiling initiatives and national security ambitions.

Next Steps

Guardian Metal will actively engage with all relevant government agencies to align with the directives outlined in the Executive Order. We are committed to leveraging this supportive policy framework to expedite the responsible development of our Nevada-based projects.

Our team continues to advance technical studies and community engagement initiatives, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. These efforts position us to capitalise on this pivotal moment for domestic mining in the U.S.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

