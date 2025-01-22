Tap Global Group Plc - H1 Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

22 January 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

H1 Trading Update

Tap Group delivers record H1 revenue; positive EBITDA

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces record H1 revenues and positive EBITDA in the first half of the current financial year from 1 July - 31 December 2024 ("H1 2025"), reflecting product improvements, market sentiment and fee calibration.

Revenue for H1 2025 is expected to be approximately £1.80 million (H1 2024: £1.29 million), an increase of approximately 40% on the equivalent prior year period. Notably, the monthly revenue in December 2024 of £451,000 was almost double the revenue in the first month of the H1 2025 period, signaling the strong trading momentum being carried into the second half of the financial year.

Importantly, this performance is being achieved following the cost-saving initiatives implemented in the last financial year that ensure Tap Group operates with an optimal overhead structure. As a result, the Company expects to report a positive EBITDA for H1 2025.

Monthly revenue performance

Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24 Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Revenue* (Unaudited) £229,806 £226,922 £249,466 £255,396 £389,631 £451,069

*The above monthly revenue performance numbers reflect marginal adjustments over the same monthly revenue performance numbers reported in the announcement dated 20 December 2024.

Operations update

Tap Group has undergone significant operational restructuring while continuously enhancing its product offering. Throughout H1 2025, the Company continued to systematically streamline its team structure, centralising decision-making and product deployment oversight with the CEO. This transformation has resulted in dramatically faster execution and more efficient resource allocation.

In July 2024, the Company revitalised the utility of the XTP token with the introduction of XTP Cashback on card spending, alongside six new dynamic subscription plans. Tap Group's commitment to XTP token holders remains unwavering, evidenced by the successful reintroduction of XTP locking for UK Premium accounts in December 2024, after a year of dedicated development and regulatory navigation. This milestone demonstrates the Company's continued focus on enhancing the utility and value proposition of XTP within the Tap Group ecosystem.

Tap Group has maintained its agility in the retail fintech space by strategically integrating high-demand token launches such as Hamster Kombat. This integration served as a successful test case for a potential new revenue strategy. By being among the first retail platforms to list highly anticipated token launches, Tap Group can capture significant trading volumes during peak interest periods while attracting new users that are seeking early access to these opportunities.

Product development continued with enhanced in-app features including improved cryptocurrency search functionality and a new 'Markets' section. The Company also expanded its currency offerings to include CAD, JPY, AUD, and CHF.

Securing VASP registration in Bulgaria in December 2024 represents a strategic milestone in Tap Group's European expansion, positioning the business for the upcoming MiCA regulations.

These developments, combined with the broader market momentum including Bitcoin's strong performance, have not only driven strong revenue growth but also laid the groundwork for sustained expansion.

Arsen Torosian, CEO of Tap Group, commented:

"Tap Group has emerged as a stronger, more profitable business, with an exceptionally lean and dedicated team. This new organisational structure has proven instrumental in achieving key milestones while maintaining operational efficiency and cost control. Having reached cash flow positivity, we're now at a pivotal moment where we can continuously reinvest revenues into customer acquisition and marketing initiatives. On top of that, we expect to activate our first Cards-as-a-Service revenue stream in the near term with the first major customer. This has the potential to add materially to Tap Group's revenue mix which at present is dominated by trading commission. Our transition to profitable operations and ability to invest in growth reinforces our confidence in Tap Group's opportunity to scale very effectively from this base."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

