Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
21.01.25
12:50 Uhr
7,800 Euro
+0,050
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

22 January 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Q4 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company") will be announcing its 2024 fourth quarter earnings release at 07:00 GMT on Thursday 6 March 2025 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 13:00 GMT / 08:00am EST on Thursday 6 March 2025. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Please note that conference call participants are required to register in advance to access either the audio conference call or webcast. The full registration and access details are set out below.

Participant Registration and Access Information:

Audio conference

call access:

https://emportal.ink/4jjReKi

Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference pin and call details

Webcast access:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=FA3FEF89-663A-441D-998A-ABA12532AC00

Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at:

https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html


For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

+44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 GMT on 22 January 2025.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


