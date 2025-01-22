DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 45,056 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 295.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 293.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 294.3684p Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,619,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,426,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,056

Volume weighted average price (pence): 294.3684

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 600 295.00 12:34:46 00073224079TRLO0 XLON 409 295.00 12:34:46 00073224080TRLO0 XLON 828 295.00 12:34:46 00073224081TRLO0 XLON 846 295.00 12:34:46 00073224082TRLO0 XLON 854 293.50 12:36:08 00073224139TRLO0 XLON 49 293.50 12:36:08 00073224140TRLO0 XLON 845 295.00 12:45:06 00073224466TRLO0 XLON 751 294.50 12:48:59 00073224618TRLO0 XLON 133 294.50 12:48:59 00073224619TRLO0 XLON 739 294.50 12:48:59 00073224620TRLO0 XLON 1200 295.00 12:48:59 00073224621TRLO0 XLON 438 295.00 12:48:59 00073224622TRLO0 XLON 809 293.00 13:34:48 00073226108TRLO0 XLON 806 293.50 13:34:55 00073226143TRLO0 XLON 1359 293.00 13:34:55 00073226170TRLO0 XLON 741 293.00 13:34:55 00073226173TRLO0 XLON 858 293.00 13:35:10 00073226191TRLO0 XLON 1010 293.00 13:35:10 00073226216TRLO0 XLON 476 293.00 13:35:10 00073226217TRLO0 XLON 668 293.00 13:35:10 00073226218TRLO0 XLON 1094 293.00 13:35:10 00073226219TRLO0 XLON 1270 293.00 13:35:10 00073226220TRLO0 XLON 104 293.00 13:35:10 00073226221TRLO0 XLON 832 295.00 13:52:11 00073227416TRLO0 XLON 257 295.00 13:52:11 00073227417TRLO0 XLON 558 295.00 13:52:11 00073227418TRLO0 XLON 1200 295.00 13:57:22 00073227660TRLO0 XLON 264 295.00 13:57:22 00073227661TRLO0 XLON 121 295.00 14:02:58 00073227916TRLO0 XLON 345 295.00 14:02:58 00073227917TRLO0 XLON 772 294.50 14:06:49 00073228144TRLO0 XLON 827 295.00 14:28:20 00073229484TRLO0 XLON 782 295.00 14:28:20 00073229485TRLO0 XLON 888 295.00 14:28:20 00073229486TRLO0 XLON 600 295.00 14:32:58 00073229872TRLO0 XLON 200 295.00 14:32:58 00073229873TRLO0 XLON 86 295.00 14:32:58 00073229874TRLO0 XLON 886 294.50 14:34:45 00073230062TRLO0 XLON 2901 295.00 15:05:22 00073232462TRLO0 XLON 816 295.00 15:05:22 00073232463TRLO0 XLON 463 295.00 15:05:22 00073232464TRLO0 XLON 921 295.00 15:05:22 00073232465TRLO0 XLON 328 295.00 15:05:22 00073232466TRLO0 XLON 813 295.00 15:05:22 00073232467TRLO0 XLON 200 294.50 15:06:22 00073232563TRLO0 XLON 549 294.50 15:06:24 00073232572TRLO0 XLON 277 294.50 15:11:49 00073232885TRLO0 XLON 69 294.50 15:11:49 00073232886TRLO0 XLON 868 294.50 15:15:49 00073233169TRLO0 XLON 738 294.50 15:24:02 00073233697TRLO0 XLON 771 294.50 15:30:05 00073234132TRLO0 XLON 815 294.50 15:30:05 00073234133TRLO0 XLON 742 294.50 15:30:05 00073234134TRLO0 XLON 1256 294.00 15:31:02 00073234167TRLO0 XLON 563 294.00 15:39:18 00073234737TRLO0 XLON 238 294.00 15:39:18 00073234738TRLO0 XLON 854 294.00 15:46:02 00073235226TRLO0 XLON 829 294.00 15:46:02 00073235227TRLO0 XLON 800 294.00 15:46:02 00073235228TRLO0 XLON 842 294.50 15:55:26 00073235806TRLO0 XLON 1525 295.00 16:05:54 00073236404TRLO0 XLON 899 295.00 16:05:54 00073236405TRLO0 XLON 474 295.00 16:08:04 00073236551TRLO0 XLON

