Geekplus transforms SME logistics with robotics, driving profitability and achieving 99.9987% order accuracy at YesAsia

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, a global leader in mobile robotics and automation solutions, continues to demonstrate how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can achieve greater operational efficiency and profitability. YesAsia, a leading e-commerce platform specializing in Asian beauty and lifestyle products, faced increasing e-commerce demand and labor challenges. In response, they partnered with Geekplus to implement the Shelf-to-Person System, which has driven substantial improvements in warehouse efficiency, order accuracy, and cost savings over the past two years.

YesAsia Geekplus Performance Factsheet

A recent survey conducted by Geekplus, aimed at assessing the impact of these automation solutions on YesAsia's operational team, revealed extraordinary results:

  • 100% Positive Feedback: All respondents indicated measurable improvements across all areas of operation, including order fulfillment and labor efficiency.
  • 99.9987% Picking Accuracy: YesAsia's order fulfillment process now operates with near-perfect precision, ensuring customers receive exactly what they ordered.
  • 65% Reduction in Manual Workloads: Automation has drastically reduced manual workload on repetitive tasks, enabling staff to focus on higher-value tasks and improving overall productivity.
  • Above-expectation performance: YesAsia's operational team indicated that the performance in key categories such as AMR and Solutions, Labor, and Order Fulfillment not only met but exceeded expectations, demonstrating the transformative impact of Geekplus' technology.

These operational improvements have contributed not only to enhanced day-to-day functions but also to financial growth. The survey findings underscore the powerful role of automation in enabling SMEs to scale efficiently while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. As a result of this success, YesAsia plans to expand its investment in Geekplus automation solutions with the opening of a second smart warehouse at the Mapletree Logistics Hub in Tsing Yi in 2025.

Kevin Guo, VP Head of APAC Region at Geekplus, said, "The ability for SMEs to leverage automation without huge upfront costs is critical. Our solutions empower businesses like YesAsia to scale and compete efficiently in a crowded market." YesAsia's story is a powerful example of how robotics can transform SME logistics, enabling them to compete with larger enterprises.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, providing innovative warehouse automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. With over 770 global industry leaders relying on Geekplus, the company is at the forefront of transforming logistics operations worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has over 900 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About YesAsia

YesAsia is a leading e-commerce platform known for delivering high-quality Asian lifestyle products to customers globally. Recognized for its extensive catalog and reliable shipping services, YesAsia has built a strong reputation in the international market.

Media Contact

Wensy Lee
Marketing Manager, APAC
Geekplus
Email: wensy.lee@geekplus.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603452/YesAsia_Geekplus_Factsheet.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603453/YesAsia_Geekplus_Survey.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373458/5123837/Geekplus_logo.jpg

YesAsia Geekplus Survey

Geekplus logo (PRNewsfoto/Geek+)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-transforms-sme-logistics-with-robotics-driving-profitability-and-achieving-99-9987-order-accuracy-at-yesasia-302357133.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
