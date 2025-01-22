Pantarai announced the launch of its loan closing and middle office solutions for Investment Firms in the broadly syndicated and private credit markets. Founded by industry veterans with decades of skills and expertise in the loan market across North America, EMEA and APAC, and who share a commitment to transforming the state of trade closing in the loan industry, Pantarai is the only one of its kind--a firm dedicated to bringing back white-glove client service to trade flow in the loan market.

"Pantarai was born from a demand for change in how loan trade closing is done. We will transform trade flow by giving our clients direct access to our team of industry experts. Our approach redefines industry standards by delivering proprietary, specialized solutions that transform trade flow, allowing clients to achieve their business goals effortlessly. Early feedback and reception from market participants reaffirm our assessment that clients are clamoring for alternative solutions, and that our expertise is in high demand," said David Jesson, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pantarai.

Additionally, in many corners of the market there is a need for independent providers that understand the trading, investment, operations, legal and compliance context in which trade closing takes place.

"Having experienced the challenges of large-volume trading during the 2007-08 financial crisis as well as covered par and distressed situations and trading desks across a variety of firms for decades, we have a keen understanding of the need to closely manage unsettled trade risk," said Sandra Markovic, co-founder and Chief Client Officer. "Clients value working with subject-matter experts who have built deep relationships with market participants to make trades flow."

While data, software and software-as-a-service are key pieces of the market, underinvestment and lack of depth of knowledge of trade closing adds unnecessary risk to the business of trading and investing in loans.

"The loan market remains operationally complex, yet ongoing training has been increasingly deprioritized, resulting in clients bearing additional risk," said Patricia Tessier, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Our experience across investment firms, banks and fintech gives us a unique perspective and drives us to execute at an exceptionally high standard. Pantarai is the only provider that has the knowledge and skill to transformthe trade lifecycle for our clients."

About Pantarai

Pantarai is an independent service provider based in London and New York. Founded by industry leaders with over 100 years of combined experience in the field, the firm provides white glove closing solutions for the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets. Pantarai brings together veterans with an unrivaled combination of expertise in risk management, workflow automation and operational innovation in loan closing for leading global investment firms, banks and fintech providers.

