Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
22.01.25
09:12 Uhr
189,92 Euro
-0,18
-0,09 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
189,80189,8809:13
189,76189,8809:13
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 08:54 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd: Yaber Celebrates a Joyful Start to 2025 with T2 Projector and Google Pixel 9 Giveaway

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a prominent name in the entertainment projector industry, has teamed up with 9to5Google and Google to mark the start of 2025 with an exclusive giveaway. This collaboration features the Google Pixel 9 and Yaber T2 projector, offering customers a unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology from two innovative brands.

Yaber celebrates 2025 with T2 projector and Google Pixel 9 giveaway

Yaber has gained recognition in the entertainment projector market for its innovative designs and premium features. In 2024, it launched the K3 home theater and T2 outdoor portable series, both acclaimed for winning prestigious honors, including MUSE, American, and French design awards, as well as the Visual Grand Prix (VGP) award, alongside their JBL audio integration. At CES 2025, Yaber introduced the K300s, the world's most compact ultra-short throw laser projector, earning a CES 2025 Innovation Award and Best of CES 2025 recognition from media outlets like Android Authority, Stuff, Trusted Reviews, and Yanko Design.

Enter now to participate in the giveaway on 9to5Google:

  • Sign up by entering your name and email.
  • Share the giveaway and follow Yaber on Facebook and Twitter to boost your chances.

Entries close on February 16, 2025.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognied with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603510/Yaber_celebrates_2025_T2_projector_Google_Pixel_9_giveaway.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-celebrates-a-joyful-start-to-2025-with-t2-projector-and-google-pixel-9-giveaway-302357134.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.