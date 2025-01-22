Anzeige
ZeroPath Corp. Launches Next-Generation Code Security Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

ZeroPath Security Scanner Launches to Market, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Security Analysis to Development Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / ZeroPath Corp., a Y Combinator-backed cybersecurity company, today announced the public launch of its LLM-driven code security platform. The company was previously noted for using its platform to find critical zero-day vulnerabilities in major open-source projects. Alongside the launch, the company also announced the completion of its seed funding round led by SurgePoint Capital, with Y Combinator and angel investor Paul Graham both participating.

ZeroPath's security testing platform, among the first of its kind, attempts to combine deep program analysis with large language models to detect more complex security vulnerabilities. The system has previously demonstrated remarkable success in identifying critical security flaws in large open-source repositories, including remote code execution vulnerabilities, authorization bypasses, and business logic flaws.

"Traditional security tools often rely on pattern matching and predefined rules, which can miss complex vulnerabilities that don't fit known patterns," said Raphael Karger, CTO of ZeroPath. "Our platform's ability to understand context and business logic allows it to identify sophisticated security issues that would typically require manual code review by expert security researchers."

Unusual for the application security industry, the platform does not rely on rule-based detection of code security problems; instead, it uses large language models to scan large swaths of code and validate potential vulnerabilities before reporting them. The company's approach has proven particularly effective in discovering business logic flaws and authentication vulnerabilities that traditionally require extensive manual review to identify. The approach has also been touted for its ability to provide a lower false positive rate than traditional static analysis tools.

For more information about ZeroPath's AI-powered security platform, visit https://www.zeropath.com

About ZeroPath Corp.: ZeroPath Corp. is a San Francisco-based cybersecurity company that combines artificial intelligence with deep program analysis to detect complex security vulnerabilities. The company's innovative approach to security testing has already uncovered critical vulnerabilities in major open-source projects, helping secure code used by millions of users worldwide.

Contact Information

Media Contact
Name: Raphael Karger
Email: press@zeropath.com
Phone: +1 ?(617) 431-6720

Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeropathai
X (Twitter): https://x.com/zeropathAI

SOURCE: ZeroPath Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
