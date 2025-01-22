The cell utilizes a heterojunction device as the bottom cell and a perovskite top cell integrating a hole transport layer made of nickel(II) oxide and methyl-substituted carbazole. Taiwan's Academia Sinica announced that a group of its researchers has developed a two-terminal (2T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 31. 5%. "In the future, the research team will further optimize the manufacturing process, enlarge the cell area, improve the stability of the stacked components, and develop a manufacturing method that is more suitable for mass production," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...