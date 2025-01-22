StudentKeeper, Powered by ContentKeeper®, is the industry's most secure and adaptable web filter compliant with GDPR, KCSIE (Keeping Children Safe in Education) and Ofsted requirements.

Ativion, formerly Impero Solutions, has launched StudentKeeper, a new and stronger solution to safeguard students that combines content filtering, classroom management, device management, and wellbeing tools into a single platform. StudentKeeper saves teachers and Designated Safeguarding Leads (DSLs) time whilst fostering a safe digital environment where distractions are mitigated and a positive learning environment is created. StudentKeeper also features a proprietary AI-enabled search function to proactively filter and block harmful content while students browse the internet.

The administration dashboard in StudentKeeper, Powered by ContentKeeper shows real-time reporting of the essential information needed to keep students safe. With macro content filters and granular control, schools can choose to filter content in specific domains like YouTube, Google, and other social media. (Graphic: Business Wire)

StudentKeeper has been reimagined as a new classroom and device manager built on Ativion's award winning ContentKeeper filtering and real-time reporting platform. This gives Trusts and Schools confidence that their hardware and networks can manage harmful information that can pose threats to data, privacy, and student wellbeing. Redesigned architecture means networks and devices function optimally while maintaining network integrity.

"ContentKeeper is at the core of the StudentKeeper platform. Our proprietary and enterprise grade web filtering technology provides the security and adaptability that schools need," said Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Ativion. "With StudentKeeper, Safeguarding Directors and DSL's have a single dashboard and a secure, customisable space to review data that is required to keep our children safe."

Safety, simplicity, and function are key aspects of StudentKeeper. Teachers have a single dashboard and a secure, customizable space to do everything they need to engage students in their classroom.

Built into the wellbeing tools of StudentKeeper is an AI assistant that supports teachers in managing their students and classes digitally, along with a proprietary, safe AI search engine that incorporates built-in safety guardrails for students and staff.

Other technology advancements in StudentKeeper include:

Flexible filtering and reporting in real-time and on every device, including BYOD (bring your own device)

Seamless integration with CPOMS and Bespoke dashboards designed around the requirements of senior leaders, teachers and DSL's

Granular control of popular web services, such as YouTube, Google, and social media, allowing educators to decide what content is accessible to students

AI assistance to help teachers streamline note management, and that more quickly can spot trends and raise concerns about student behaviour

Parent/Guardian portal provided in partnership with schools to view a child's activity on school-issued devices outside of school hours

See StudentKeeper at the Ativion stand SJ21 during the BETT UK education technology conference January 22-25, 2025 or visit https://www.ativion.com/studentkeeper/.

About Ativion

Ativion, formerly Impero Solutions, is a global leader in EdTech, Cybersecurity, and Remote Access solutions. Founded on the belief that all children deserve access to a safe digital environment that promotes positive learning, Ativion is dedicated to helping drive learning engagement worldwide. Our flagship product, StudentKeeper, Powered by ContentKeeper, creates a secure and flexible digital learning environment, fostering a love of learning in every child.

Ativion safeguards over 10 million students in 80 countries. We are a trusted partner in education, providing innovative solutions that equip educators and empower students to thrive in a connected world. Follow Ativion on LinkedIn

