New research reveals red light therapy is on the rise, led by younger adults globally and embraced as a solution for skin appearance, recovery, and sleep

BON CHARGE, a global leader in premium wellness technology, today announces the release of its inaugural Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report showcasing how red light therapy is fast becoming a cornerstone of modern wellness routines. Based on a global survey of 7,000 adults across the U.S., UK, UAE, and Australia, the report highlights the rising adoption of red light therapy, particularly among younger consumers, with the UAE leading with seven in ten adults actively using red light therapy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122177591/en/

BON CHARGE Unveils First-Ever Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report (Photo: Business Wire)

Coinciding with the release, BON CHARGE debuts its brand refresh, including a redesigned website. This emphasizes BON CHARGE's mission to simplify wellness by offering the world's widest range of wellness products on a single, easy-to-access platform, empowering individuals to prioritize their self-care with science-backed technology solutions.

"As consumers become increasingly interested in their overall wellness, they are searching for accessible tools that offer multiple benefits, making red light therapy a game-changer," said Katie Mant, Co-Founder of BON CHARGE. "Our research underscores its impact on key areas like skin appearance, sleep, and recovery, showcasing its role in shaping the future of proactive wellness worldwide."

Red Light Therapy: A Global Trend in Wellness

The BON CHARGE Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report provides key insights into how this emerging technology is reshaping global wellness routines:

UAE Leading the Way: Red light therapy has gained remarkable traction in the UAE, where 70% of adults report using it-far exceeding adoption rates in other markets. Nearly a third (30%) use it monthly, underscoring its popularity as a regular wellness practice.

Red light therapy has gained remarkable traction in the UAE, where 70% of adults report using it-far exceeding adoption rates in other markets. Nearly a third (30%) use it monthly, underscoring its popularity as a regular wellness practice. Younger Generations Drive Adoption: Across all surveyed markets, adults aged 18-34 are the most engaged users of red light therapy, with standout adoption rates of 77% in the UAE, 53% in the U.S. and Australia, and 46% in the UK.

Across all surveyed markets, adults aged 18-34 are the most engaged users of red light therapy, with standout adoption rates of 77% in the UAE, 53% in the U.S. and Australia, and 46% in the UK. A Recent Addition to Wellness Routines: Red light therapy is still a relatively new addition for many users, with two-thirds globally reporting they started in the past two years. Younger adults (18-34) are driving this trend, with 73% of users in the UK, 70% in the UAE and 71% in the U.S. and Australia having adopted the practice recently.

Red light therapy is still a relatively new addition for many users, with two-thirds globally reporting they started in the past two years. Younger adults (18-34) are driving this trend, with 73% of users in the UK, 70% in the UAE and 71% in the U.S. and Australia having adopted the practice recently. Top Device of Choice: Red light face masks lead globally as the most popular device, chosen by around a third of users (35% in the UAE, 34% in Australia, 36% in the UK and 27% in the U.S.). Note: Preferences vary by region with devices to soothe joint stiffness taking the lead in the UK and U.S. (38% and 30%, respectively).

Regional Insights Reflect Diverse Motivations

Red light therapy is a growing phenomenon. While muscle and joint relaxation is the top reason for use globally, regional nuances reveal additional motivations behind its widespread appeal:

United Arab Emirates: The UAE sets the pace for global adoption with nearly 70% of adults engaged with red light therapy. A greater understanding of red light therapy and professional endorsements drive this trend, with 37% of users recommended by a skin specialist.

The UAE sets the pace for global adoption with nearly 70% of adults engaged with red light therapy. A greater understanding of red light therapy and professional endorsements drive this trend, with 37% of users recommended by a skin specialist. Australia: Australians cite sleep improvement and skincare benefits as key reasons for use, after muscle and joint relaxation, and well over half (61%) have adopted red light therapy within the past two years.

Australians cite sleep improvement and skincare benefits as key reasons for use, after muscle and joint relaxation, and well over half (61%) have adopted red light therapy within the past two years. United States: Adoption is stronger among men than women in the United States, with nearly 40% reporting usage. Improved sleep and mood are cited as key motivators (28% and 24%, respectively) by users, highlighting the growing focus on recovery and mental well-being.

Adoption is stronger among men than women in the United States, with nearly 40% reporting usage. Improved sleep and mood are cited as key motivators (28% and 24%, respectively) by users, highlighting the growing focus on recovery and mental well-being. United Kingdom: While adoption lags behind other markets, red light therapy is rapidly gaining traction among younger adults, with 73% of users aged 18-34 starting in the last two years. With lead motivation for use being skincare benefits, following muscle and joint relaxation.

"This report reflects a global movement toward proactive wellness," said Andy Mant, Co-Founder of BON CHARGE. "Red light therapy's rapid adoption, particularly among younger generations, signals a significant shift. As science continues to validate its benefits, we believe it will become as essential to wellness as nutrition and fitness."

Explore the Full Report and Press Kit

Access the BON CHARGE Global Red Light Therapy Global Trend Report and explore key findings, visual assets, and additional resources in our digital press kit. Visit boncharge.com to download the report and learn more about BON CHARGE's pioneering wellness solutions.

Notes to Editors

Research of 7,000 adults across the UK, USA, UAE, and Australia by Opinium Research in December 2024.

About BON CHARGE

Founded in 2017 by Katie and Andy Mant, BON CHARGE is setting new standards in simplifying wellness by offering the widest range of science-backed technology solutions to help individuals navigate their wellness journeys. The brand celebrates wellness as a continuous journey, honoring individuality and inspiring growth through community and shared knowledge. From sleep and recovery to beauty and mental well-being, BON CHARGE is a trusted partner in proactive self-care. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, every product is rooted in rigorous scientific research and designed to help individuals in achieving their wellness goals. For more information, visit boncharge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122177591/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jack Taylor PR

boncharge@jacktaylorpr.com