Marqeta's scalable, global platform is enabling leading investing app Trading 212 to enter 20 new European markets in six months through its card program.

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world's innovators, today announced it is powering Trading 212's launch into 20 countries in continental Europe. Marqeta powers the Trading 212 card, a debit card that helps Trading 212 deepen its relationship and increase engagement with its over 3 million customers, allowing consumers to spend on the Trading 212 platform with zero fx and account fees and earn 0.5% cashback rewards that can easily be reinvested in the platform.

Trading 212 aims to upend the status quo in financial services and democratize access to markets with free and easy to use apps, enabling anyone to start their wealth building journey. Trading 212 has disrupted the stock brokerage industry by offering the first zero-commission stock trading service in the UK and Europe, unlocking the stock market for millions of people. Since 2016, Trading 212's app has been the UK's No. 1 most downloaded investing app.

Trading 212 selected Marqeta for its ability to act as a trusted ally for its customers and help them enter new countries with faster time-to-market, as opposed to launching in each region independently. Certified to operate in more than 40 countries, Marqeta's platform simplifies the process of launching in new geographic markets and minimizes the time for customers to ramp, allowing them to get to market faster than starting from scratch. Trading 212 is also using Marqeta's suite of fraud tools, specifically Real Time Decisioning, which is powered by AI, to identify high risk transactions and notify users of potential fraud cases as they happen, and 3D Secure, which provides an additional layer of security by requiring cardholders to complete an additional verification step at the time of payment.

"Marqeta really simplified the process of launching in new countries, allowing Trading 212 to expand quickly and capitalize on our growing momentum in Europe," said Mukid Chowdhury, CEO of Trading 212. "We're aiming to unlock the stock market, giving over 3 million customers in the UK and Europe access to investing capabilities that haven't been easily accessible in the past. The Trading 212 card, powered by Marqeta, is an extension of our brand and helps keep Trading 212 top of mind for our customers in their day to day spending."

"With our scalable platform, Marqeta makes it possible for innovative brands like Trading 212 to accelerate their time to market, and capitalize on tremendous demand for stock trading," said Marcin Goglowski, SVP and Managing Director, Europe, and UK CEO at Marqeta. "We aim to support our customers as they grow, whether adding new capabilities or entering new markets, Marqeta is a trusted partner that helps reduce the complexity of payments so customers like Trading 212 can focus on growing their business."

