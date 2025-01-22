Nokia Oyj: Corporate Knights ranks Nokia as the most sustainable telecoms and communications company in the world

Press Release

Corporate Knights ranks Nokia as the most sustainable telecoms and communications company in the world

#1 among 55 companies in industry (communications equipment)

#1 among 122 companies in peer group (telephones and telecom equipment manufacturing)

#7 among 1033 companies in sector (information technology)

#44 among top 100 sustainable companies in the world

22 January 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Corporate Knights has ranked the company as one of the top 100 sustainable companies in the world. Nokia ranked in the Top 50 overall, as well as the number 1 sustainable company in both the "telephones and telecom equipment manufacturing" and "communications equipment" categories.

Sustainability is integral to Nokia's purpose, corporate strategy and embedded in its 2030 technology vision and strategy (https://www.nokia.com/technology-strategy/), as well as the product and operational strategies of its business groups. This work is underpinned by Nokia's unwavering focus on adhering to high standards of integrity and ethics that build trust and help create the capabilities needed for a more productive, responsible, sustainable and inclusive world.

Corporate Knights has been ranking the world's 100 most sustainable corporations since 2005. Its Global 100 ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of public companies with revenue over US$1 billion. This year, 8,359?companies were analyzed against?global?industry peers on a suite of?up to 25?quantitative key performance indicators (KPI's), weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. These KPI's include resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue & sustainable investment and supplier performance.

In the past twelve months, Nokia has announced its commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2024/02/26/nokia-commits-to-net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2040/), and announced a private wireless sustainability calculator (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2024/09/20/nokia-introduces-private-wireless-sustainability-calculator-to-help-enterprises-reduce-environmental-footprint-and-improve-worker-safety/) which helps companies estimate the environmental and social benefits of using private wireless networks and the new Industry 4.0 applications they enable. Nokia has also been recognized amongst the top 1% of companies assessed on supply chain sustainability by EcoVadis and recognized for the eighth time by Ethisphere as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies".

Subho Mukherjee, Vice President of Sustainability at Nokia said: "We are proud to be recognized among the leaders in sustainability. It's a great testament to the purpose-driven hard work of Nokia's employees, our partners and suppliers. Our approach to sustainability is built on our company's purpose - to create technology that helps the world act together. We are focused on minimizing our footprint by accelerating our net zero emissions target, driving circularity to reduce waste, and building sustainable supply chains. We do this while maximizing our handprint by helping our customers - such as webscalers and enterprises - digitalize and decarbonize with our networking technologies. We also aim to connect the unconnected through our broadband and connectivity solutions and drive the uptake of digital technologies and skills."

