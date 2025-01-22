With the official launch of the 3i S10 Ultra in Germany, 3i is revolutionizing the smart home appliance market and marking a true turning point in the industry. Equipped with the world's first WaterRecycle technology, the 3i S10 Ultra elevates floor cleaning to an entirely new level: no manual water changes, no complex installations-just pure innovation. This groundbreaking system underscores 3i's unwavering commitment to reshaping the future of smart homes and setting new standards with cutting-edge technology.

The 3i S10 Ultra integrates state-of-the-art features that make cleaning faster, more thorough, and more convenient:

1. WaterRecycle System: the world's first self-sustaining cleaning water system

As the world's First WaterRecycle System, it eliminates the need for manual water replacement or complicated installations, setting a new industry standard for effortless cleaning. Powered by advanced wastewater distillation and air moisture condensation, the system ensures a continuous and self-sustaining water supply. Whether you're cleaning in spaces without fixed water connections or in remote areas, 3i S10 Ultra guarantees reliable, clean water for optimal performance.

2. UltraReach Roller Mop: Streak-free cleaning, even in corners

The UltraReach Self-Cleaning Roller Mop is a game-changer in home cleaning, offering breakthrough innovation and unmatched performance. Featuring a pioneering self-cleaning system with 12 precision spray holes, it ensures the roller stays spotless, delivering floors so pristine they shine with every pass. But that's not all-its automatic extension feature takes cleaning to the next level, effortlessly reaching along walls, deep into corners, and even under furniture.

3. DirtScan Cleaning Strategy: Tailored for every type of mess

Our robots "see" and "think" by identifying 68 different types of dirt using AI-driven precision. Green Light technology highlights stains, liquids, dust and debris, while the precision camera senses and reacts in real time with increased suction for dust and hair, adjusted water flow for spills and intense scrubbing for stubborn stains. Smart cleaning for flawless results.

With these features, the 3i S10 Ultra ensures effortless, efficient, and thorough cleaning anytime, anywhere.

Innovative Technology and Exclusive Offers: Discover the 3i S10 Ultra

3i offers an exclusive discount of over 20% for early bookers. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to get the S10 Ultra at a special price of just €1499.99. Experience how the 3i S10 Ultra takes your everyday life to a new level with its groundbreaking technology and intelligent functions. Don't miss this chance and benefit from the latest technology at an unbeatable price!

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and Technological Leadership

The launch of the 3i S10 Ultra in Germany reinforces 3i's global presence and underscores its vision to redefine the smart home market with groundbreaking innovations. By combining advanced technology with user-friendly design, the S10 Ultra offers a smart solution that saves time and transforms the cleaning experience. With its German debut, 3i solidifies its status as an innovator and continues to lead the global revolution in intelligent home management.

