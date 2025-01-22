Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin End Their Collaboration

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund") has released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments.

