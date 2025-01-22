Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
22.01.25
09:35 Uhr
3,230 Euro
+0,030
+0,94 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2253,24009:53
3,2303,24009:53
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 09:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin End Their Collaboration

Finanznachrichten News

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund") has released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments.

Dortmund, 22. January 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
