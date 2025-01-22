India Ratings says it expects renewable energy and storage tenders to gain further traction in India in the coming years, given the storage requirement of around 74 GW/411 GWh under National Electricity Plan (2023-32). From pv magazine India India Ratings (Ind-Ra) expects India to add 25-28 GW of renewable energy capacity this fiscal 2024-25 with 18. 8 GW already installed in the first nine months ended Dec. 2024. It said the capacity addition will largely be from solar projects. Furthermore, Ind-Ra expects the share of renewable energy sources to reach 55%-60% of the total power generation capacity ...

