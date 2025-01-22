DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 268.6429 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 284119 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 371942 EQS News ID: 2072209 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)