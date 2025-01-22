Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

Finanznachrichten News

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

Post-Stabilisation: Sixt SE EUR500mil 3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030

January 22, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR 500mil 3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented on 13 January 2025.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Sixt SE

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000A4DFCK8

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DZ Bank AG

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


