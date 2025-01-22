Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
Post-Stabilisation: Sixt SE EUR500mil 3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030
January 22, 2025
Sixt SE
EUR 500mil 3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented on 13 January 2025.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Sixt SE
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A4DFCK8
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.25% Notes due 22 January 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DZ Bank AG
UniCredit Bank AG
