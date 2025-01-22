Harbr Data Announces Partnership with Databricks to Deploy Data Marketplaces at Scale

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbr Data, the leading provider of data marketplace platforms, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. The combination of Databricks' powerful Data Intelligence Platform with Harbr's expertise in data products, marketplaces, and governance streamlines the journey from raw data to business outcomes.

The combined solution addresses two critical challenges: processing and analyzing large volumes of data at scale, and governing the access and use of data and insights across organizations. By integrating Harbr Data's Marketplace Platform with Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, organizations can seamlessly manage the entire data lifecycle while maintaining robust end-to-end governance.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in democratizing data access at scale without compromising security and governance," said Anthony Cosgrove, co-founder of Harbr Data. "By partnering with Databricks, organizations can now realize the full potential of data and AI across technologies, teams, and organizations while maintaining complete control."

Key benefits of the integrated solution include:

Zero-copy data sharing that eliminates redundant data storage and reduces costs

Federated data architecture enabling seamless data access across technologies

Curated data discovery and access ensuring the right users access the right data

The integration enables technical teams to leverage Databricks' Delta Lake for data processing while using Harbr's platform to easily curate the data assets and products they create. Business users can then discover, access, and use those assets and products through a self-service model, reducing time to value and accelerating business outcomes.

"Harbr has an innovative approach to democratizing data access and scale, and enables business users to streamline the path from raw data to business outcomes with data intelligence," said Ariel Amster, Director, Technology Partner Management. "Our joint customers will be able to leverage the benefits of Harbr's Data Marketplace Platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to realize the full power of their data while maintaining governance and control."

For more information about the Harbr Data and Databricks partnership, visit the website .

About Harbr Data

Harbr is a data marketplace platform that enables governed access and use of data, models, and insights. The platform empowers technical teams to configure and manage data products while enabling business teams to access, adapt, and utilize these products effectively. Harbr powers data marketplaces for Moody's, CoreLogic, and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

