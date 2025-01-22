Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 09:54 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

22 January 2025

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell forty-five of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of the LTL profit share scheme.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £8,686.26 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2024. The effective sale on 27 January 2025 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,333 shares of LTL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


