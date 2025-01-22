The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

22 January 2025

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell forty-five of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of the LTL profit share scheme.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £8,686.26 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2024. The effective sale on 27 January 2025 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,333 shares of LTL.

