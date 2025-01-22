TOKYO, Jan 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been listed in the 2025 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's ninth inclusion on the list. Ranked 35th, Eisai is the highest ranking among global pharmaceutical companies. Eisai was also the highest ranking among the 3 Japanese companies listed in the Global 100 (please visit here(New Window) for the Global 100 ranking).The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of more than 8,300 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year. The Global 100 is based on up to 25 key performance indicators covering ESG initiatives, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels. Eisai was highly evaluated, particularly in indicators for reflecting the sustainability targets in executive compensation, enhancing measures to maintain employee health, employee retention rate, and environmental conservation initiatives.Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) corporate concept, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its sustainability initiatives and increasing non-financial value.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.