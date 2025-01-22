PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside Energy Group (ASX: WDS) (NYSE: WDS):
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said Woodside is delivering on its growth strategy while taking steps to sharpen its focus on high-value core assets.
"Our high-quality assets continued to deliver outstanding performance in the quarter, underpinned by Sangomar producing 75 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day at 95% reliability, driving record annual production of 194 million barrels of oil equivalent. We also saw a strong contribution from Mad Dog in the Gulf of Mexico, with a full year of Argos production at peak rates.
"At the same time, we made important progress with our growth projects, including the arrival of the final Pluto Train 2 modules for our Scarborough Energy Project, which remains on track for first LNG in 2026. We were also pleased to welcome JERA, another strategic partner, into the Scarborough Joint Venture.
"The Trion Project has also transitioned into the construction phase, with the first steel cut for the floating production unit, and we remain on track for 2028 first oil.
"We continued to move at pace on our recently acquired Louisiana LNG development, signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel to support final investment decision readiness from the first quarter of 2025. We also progressed the sell-down process, which has attracted strong interest from high-quality potential partners. It is encouraging to see the growing level of support for LNG opportunities in the US from capital markets, including the recognition of the potential additional value unlocked by strong marketing capabilities. Woodside's business model is uniquely placed to deliver compelling long-term value in the US LNG market.
"Equally exciting was the progress at our re-named Beaumont New Ammonia project, with construction of Train 1 underway as we work towards Phase 1 project completion and operations readiness in the second half of 2025.
"With such a strong growth journey ahead of us, we recognise the need to remain focused. In the quarter, we announced an asset swap with Chevron, which streamlines our Australia portfolio by trading our equity in Wheatstone to increase our position in North West Shelf to 50% and support short-term cash generation.
"This agreement positions Woodside to continue providing energy for local and global customers from the North West Shelf, further supported by the Western Australian Government's environmental approval for the North West Shelf Project Extension received during the quarter.
"We will continue to pursue targeted and strategic opportunities to simplify our business and sharpen our focus to deliver long-term shareholder value.
"Our commitment to the domestic market was further demonstrated by the execution of gas sales of 77 petajoules in eastern Australia. This highlights the ongoing role of gas in supporting Australian households, businesses and manufacturers. We continued work on optimising facilities and maximising gas production from Bass Strait, while marking the end of 55 years of oil production.
"Conducting our business sustainably underpins our strategy to thrive through the energy transition. Preliminary data shows a 14% reduction in our net equity Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2024, from our stated starting base. Whilst we are on track to meet our scope 1 and 2 net reduction targets, with the strong start-up of Sangomar, our absolute emissions did increase in 2024. We remain committed to take actions to decarbonise our assets and this has become part of how we run our business every day.
"Over the quarter, we continued to make major contributions to the communities where we operate, awarding our largest-ever Traditional Owner construction contract to locally based company Winyama, which will support the delivery of Scarborough.
"As we officially recognised our 70-year anniversary in 2024, we reflected on our proud history and the contributions of the determined people who built this company. Today, Woodside's determination to provide energy the world needs and deliver value for our shareholders is stronger than ever. We are building on strong foundations to position Woodside for long-term success," she said.
Comparative performance at a glance
Q4
2024
Q3
Change
Q4
Change
YTD
2024
YTD
2023
Change
Revenue
$ million
3,470
3,679
(6%)
3,355
3%
13,151
14,028
(6%)
Production2
MMboe
51.4
53.1
(3%)
48.1
7%
193.9
187.2
4%
Gas
MMscf/d
1,909
2,001
(5%)
2,010
(5%)
1,931
2,002
(4%)
Liquids
Mbbl/d
224
226
(1%)
170
32%
191
162
18%
Total
Mboe/d
559
577
(3%)
522
7%
530
513
3%
Sales
MMboe
53.8
55.8
(4%)
49.5
9%
203.5
201.5
1%
Gas
MMscf/d
2,115
2,154
(2%)
2,118
-
2,085
2,248
(7%)
Liquids
Mbbl/d
214
228
(6%)
166
29%
190
158
20%
Total
Mboe/d
585
606
(3%)
538
9%
556
552
1%
Average realised price
$/boe
63
65
(3%)
67
(6%)
64
69
(7%)
Capital expenditure3
$ million
2,681
3,033
(12%)
1,566
71%
8,126
5,701
43%
Capex excl.
$ million
1,396
1,133
23%
1,566
(11%)
4,941
5,701
(13%)
Acquisitions4
$ million
1,285
1,900
(32%)
-
100%
3,185
-
100%
2024 full-year guidance comparison
Q3 Guidance
Full-year result
Production
MMboe
189 - 195
193.9
(516 - 533 Mboe/day)
(530 Mboe/day)
Capital expenditure (excl acquisitions and other equity changes)
$ billion
4.8 - 5.2
4.9
Gas hub exposure5
% of produced LNG
33 - 37
34.4
Operations
Pluto LNG
- LNG reliability was 92.2% for the quarter following an unplanned five day shutdown of the Pluto facilities in November. Full-year LNG reliability at Pluto was 96.1%.
- Achieved highest quarterly production (3.1 MMboe) through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector for the year.
North West Shelf (NWS) Project
- Achieved strong quarterly LNG reliability of 97.2%. Full-year LNG reliability at NWS was 98.3%.
- Received environmental approvals from the Western Australian Government for the North West Shelf Project Extension. The extension is an important step in enabling the long-term processing of North West Shelf Joint Venture (NWS JV) field resources and third-party resources through the Karratha Gas Plant. The Federal Government approvals process is ongoing. As part of the approval, the NWS JV committed to a range of environmental management measures, including a significant reduction in air emissions, along with greenhouse gas emissions management measures.
- LNG Train 2 was taken offline as preparations for permanent retirement are underway. The train retirement is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 0.3 million tonnes per annum CO2 equivalent (Woodside share, at 33% working interest).
Bass Strait
- Completed the Gippsland Asset Streamlining project with final crude oil from the Cobia platform processed prior to closure of the Crude Stabilisation Plant at Longford.
- Production increased from the Kipper field following successful startup of gas compression facilities.
Sangomar
- Achieved outstanding production of 95 Mboe/day (100%, 75 Mboe/day Woodside share) from the Sangomar field, with a total of 17 cargoes exported from start up to the end of December 2024.
- Successfully completed FPSO commissioning and start-up activities including the gas and water injection systems while also achieving 94% reliability for the quarter.
- Continued to expand the market for Sangomar crude with the grade being supplied into the US for the first time in Q4.
Gulf of Mexico
- Completed a planned shutdown at Shenzi to proactively address integrity and reliability scopes.
- Restored a key Shenzi well to production in November 2024 following an unplanned outage.
- Completed a planned offshore facility shutdown and commenced an infill development well at Mad Dog A-Spar.
- Maintained peak production of ~130 kbbl/d and commenced an infill injector well with plans to complete the well in Q1 2025 at Mad Dog Argos.
Marketing
- Sold 33.6% of produced LNG at prices linked to gas hub indices in the quarter (34.4% full-year 2024), realising a 31% premium compared to oil linked pricing. This represents 12.8% of Woodside's total equity production in the quarter (15.0% full-year 2024).
- Achieved record quantity of trucked LNG deliveries of approximately 556 TJ, equivalent to 540 trailers, to customers in northern Western Australia.
- Executed incremental Western Australian gas sales of 7.3 PJ (full-year of 73.5 PJ) for delivery across 2025 and 2026. Woodside continues to engage with the Western Australian domestic market on additional supply requirements for 2025, 2026 and 2027.
- Completed eastern Australian Expression of Interest process with executed sales totalling 77.4 PJ across 2025 and 2026.
Projects
Scarborough Energy Project
- The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project was 78% complete at the end of the quarter (excluding Pluto Train 1 modifications).
- Fabrication of the floating production unit (FPU) hull and topsides is proceeding ahead of FPU integration activities planned in 2025.
- Completed installation and pre-commissioning activities of the 433km trunkline.
- The final of the 51 Pluto Train 2 modules were delivered and installed in place at the Pluto LNG site.
- Announced Woodside's largest-ever Traditional Owner construction contract to Winyama Contracting Group for the delivery of civil works for the Pluto Train 1 Modifications project. Mobilisation for the civil works has commenced and module construction is ramping up.
- Completed the sale of a 15.1% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture to JERA for approximately $1.4 billion.6
- First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.
Trion
- Trion was 20% complete at the end of the quarter.
- Awarded contracts for drilling and completion services, gas gathering line installation and the build and lease of the floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO).
- Construction of the semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) and the fabrication of the subsea flexible piping commenced. Subsea equipment manufacturing progressed.
Louisiana LNG
- Completed the acquisition of Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) and its US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development which was renamed Louisiana LNG.
- Signed a lump sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel for the three train, 16.5 million tonnes per annum foundation development.
- Continued site works under a limited notice to proceed with Bechtel. Site works are focused on piling, dry excavation and marine offloading facilities.
- Progressed sell-down opportunities for Louisiana LNG. Strong interest has been received from potential project partners.
- Targeting final investment decision (FID) readiness from Q1 2025.
Beaumont New Ammonia
- In October 2024, the tragic death of an employee of one of OCI's construction contractors occurred at the project site. Woodside continues to work with local authorities, OCI and the contractor company to understand root causes.
- Construction of Train 1 continues with OCI managing the project under the Construction Management Agreement. The project handover is subject to cost, schedule, and performance guarantees from OCI.7
- Woodside continues to work closely with OCI in preparation for operations readiness. Phase 1 of the project is on track to be completed in the second half of 2025.
- The Beaumont Clean Ammonia project has been renamed to Beaumont New Ammonia to reflect change of ownership and the production of a new, lower-carbon ammonia product following ExxonMobil's carbon, capture and storage (CCS) facility becoming operational.
Decommissioning
- Safely recovered and transported the Griffin Riser Turret Mooring (RTM) to the Australian Marine Complex at Henderson, Western Australia where the RTM will be disassembled and components recycled or reused.
- Continued ongoing decommissioning campaigns including the plugging and abandoning of three wells at Stybarrow, and removal of multiple moorings, structures, and wellheads across a number of fields offshore Western Australia. In 2024, Woodside successfully plugged and abandoned seven of ten Stybarrow wells, recovered more than 90 subsea structures including wellheads, Xmas trees and manifolds, and recovered 149 km of pipe.
- Continued decommissioning activities at Bass Strait, completing the plug and abandonment of wells on the Perch and Dolphin facilities.
Exploration and development
Browse
- Continued activities in support of the Browse to North West Shelf Project, including ongoing regulatory engagement in support of key approvals, progressing commercial discussions and work to optimise the upstream development concept.
- Referred the Browse carbon capture and storage (CCS) system to the Commonwealth regulator in October 2024 for assessment, in accordance with the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. This seeks environmental approval of the Browse CCS system as a separate but related proposal to the Browse to North West Shelf Project.
Calypso
- Progressed pre-FEED engineering studies and subsurface studies to mature the technical definition of the development concept.
- Fiscal negotiations advanced with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and commercial discussions continued with key stakeholders to evaluate options to monetise the resource.
Sunrise
- The Sunrise Joint Venture (SJV) participants continued negotiations with the Australian and Timor-Leste Governments to progress a new Production Sharing Contract, Petroleum Mining Code and fiscal regime.
- The SJV completed a Concept Study Report considering multiple potential Greater Sunrise development scenarios. The SJV participants are reviewing the outcomes of this report.
Exploration
- On the North El Dabaa Offshore (Block 4) Licence in Egypt, the Khendjer-1X well (non-operated) was drilled in the quarter and did not encounter hydrocarbons. Post-well analysis and learnings integration are ongoing.
- In Namibia, Woodside's option period to acquire at least a 56% interest in Petroleum Exploration Licence 87 began upon receiving a seismic license in November. Woodside is currently evaluating seismic data in support of the decision on or before 18 May 2025.
New energy and carbon solutions
H2OK
- Woodside continues to take a disciplined approach to H2OK and has made a strategic decision to delay FID, prioritising Beaumont New Ammonia. Work will continue to improve project competitiveness and secure binding offtake agreements.
- Woodside is reviewing the final 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit regulations released by the United States Department of Treasury in January 2025.
Heliogen
- Woodside has concluded its collaboration with Heliogen on Project Capella, with both parties deciding to not pursue the construction phase of the project. Woodside and Heliogen continue to evaluate opportunities for further collaboration in deploying concentrated solar power technology.
NeoSmelt
- Woodside will join BHP, Rio Tinto, and BlueScope as part of the NeoSmelt project in Western Australia as energy supplier, subject to finalising commercial arrangements.8
- The NeoSmelt project aims to prove Pilbara iron ore can be used to produce molten iron with reduced CO2 emissions using new technologies and lower carbon energy.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities
- Completed the appraisal campaign for the proposed Bonaparte CCS project, with successful drilling of two appraisal wells and the acquisition of West Peron marine 3D seismic.
Carbon Credits Portfolio
- Signed an amendment to expand the reforestation of an additional 2,400 hectares of land in the Chaco region in Paraguay to generate 0.8 million carbon credits. This brings Woodside's total investment to 7,400 hectares of land, and is expected to generate a total of ~ 2.4 million carbon credits over 40 years.
Corporate activities
Woodside and Chevron asset swap
- In December 2024 Woodside and Chevron agreed to an asset swap under which Woodside will acquire Chevron's interest in the North West Shelf (NWS) Project, the NWS Oil Project and the Angel Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project, and transfer all of its interest in both the Wheatstone and Julimar Brunello Projects to Chevron. Chevron will also make a cash payment to Woodside of up to $400 million.9
Hedging
- During the quarter 11.4 MMboe of 2025 production was hedged, bringing the total 2025 hedging to 30 MMboe at an average price of approximately $78.7 per barrel.
- Woodside also has a hedging program for Corpus Christi LNG volumes designed to protect against downside pricing risk. These hedges are Henry Hub (HH) and Title Transfer Facility (TTF) commodity swaps. Approximately 94% of 2025 and 67% of 2026 volumes have been hedged.
- The realised value of all hedged positions for the year ended 31 December 2024 is a pre-tax expense of approximately $46 million, with a $202 million expense related to oil price hedges offset by $96 million profit related to LNG hedges and $60 million profit related to other hedge positions. Hedging expense will be included in "other expenses" in the full-year financial statements.
Delisting from the London Stock Exchange
- Woodside delisted from the London Stock Exchange on 20 November 2024. Woodside's primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange and its American Depositary Receipts program on the New York Stock Exchange are not affected by the delisting of Woodside's shares from the London Stock Exchange.
2024 Full-Year Results and teleconference
- Woodside's 2024 Annual Report, 2024 Climate Update and associated investor briefing will be released to the market on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. These will also be available on Woodside's website at http://www.woodside.com/
- A teleconference providing an overview of the full-year 2024 results and a question and answer session will be hosted by Woodside CEO and Managing Director, Meg O'Neill, and Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver, on Tuesday, 25 February 2025 at 10:00 AEDT / 07:00 AWST / 17:00 CST (Monday, 24 February 2025).
- We recommend participants pre-register 5 to 10 minutes prior to the event with one of the following links:
- https://webcast.openbriefing.com/wds-fyr-24/ to view the presentation and listen to a live stream of the question and answer session
- https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044744-jh76t5.html to participate in the question and answer session. Following pre-registration, participants will receive the teleconference details and a unique passcode.
Annual General Meeting
- Woodside's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00am (AWST) on Thursday 8 May 2025 in Perth, Western Australia and online. The closing date for receipt of director nominations is 3 March 2025.
2025 full-year guidance
Production
- Woodside's full-year 2025 production guidance is 186 - 196 MMboe (510 - 537 Mboe/day). This excludes volumes from Beaumont New Ammonia.
- The approximate split by product type is:
LNG
~40%
Pipeline gas
~20%
Crude and condensate
~35%
Natural gas liquids
~5%
Capital expenditure
- Woodside's full-year 2025 capital expenditure guidance is $4.5 - 5.0 billion, this excludes the impact of any subsequent asset sell-downs, future acquisitions or other equity changes. It also excludes Louisiana LNG expenditure.10
- The main activities are:
Scarborough11
~35%
Trion12
~20%
Australia Other13
~20%
International Other
~10%
Beaumont New Ammonia14
~10%
Gas hub exposure
- Woodside expects approximately 28% - 35% of its 2025 produced LNG to be sold at prices linked to gas hub indices.15
Production summary
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
Gas
MMscf/d
1,909
2,001
2,010
1,931
2,002
Liquids
Mbbl/d
224
226
170
191
162
Total
Mboe/d
559
577
522
530
513
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
7,117
7,029
7,798
29,426
32,807
Pluto16
Mboe
11,232
12,007
12,407
46,719
45,587
Wheatstone
Mboe
2,460
2,565
2,505
9,341
10,159
Total
Mboe
20,809
21,601
22,710
85,486
88,553
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
3,140
4,069
3,206
12,978
15,100
Other17
Mboe
4,136
4,016
3,438
15,278
13,027
Total
Mboe
7,276
8,085
6,644
28,256
28,127
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf
Mbbl
1,250
1,265
1,359
5,187
5,867
Pluto16
Mbbl
911
966
994
3,741
3,630
Wheatstone
Mbbl
423
474
495
1,739
1,805
Bass Strait
Mbbl
482
701
704
2,178
3,367
Macedon & Pyrenees
Mbbl
617
633
653
1,466
2,731
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,143
1,231
1,203
4,234
3,212
Okha
Mbbl
616
615
616
2,188
2,076
Total
Mboe
5,442
5,885
6,024
20,733
22,688
NGL
North West Shelf
Mbbl
274
288
275
1,131
1,182
Pluto16
Mbbl
58
55
58
226
206
Bass Strait
Mbbl
740
1,152
1,026
3,665
4,320
Total
Mboe
1,072
1,495
1,359
5,022
5,708
Total Australia 18
Mboe
34,599
37,066
36,737
139,497
145,076
Mboe/d
376
403
399
381
397
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Gulf of Mexico
Mboe
305
327
314
1,316
1,343
Trinidad & Tobago
Mboe
2,425
2,289
2,779
8,953
10,151
Other19
Mboe
-
-
-
-
47
Total
Mboe
2,730
2,616
3,093
10,269
11,541
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
2,238
2,351
2,763
9,049
10,965
Mad Dog
Mbbl
2,607
2,363
2,054
10,679
6,808
Shenzi
Mbbl
1,832
2,047
2,712
8,617
10,065
Trinidad & Tobago
Mbbl
140
143
284
503
1,076
Sangomar
Mbbl
6,901
5,902
-
13,343
-
Other19
Mbbl
81
81
81
324
237
Total
Mboe
13,799
12,887
7,894
42,515
29,151
NGL
Gulf of Mexico
Mbbl
320
515
344
1,583
1,387
Other19
Mbbl
-
-
-
-
27
Total
Mboe
320
515
344
1,583
1,414
Total International
Mboe
16,849
16,018
11,331
54,367
42,106
Mboe/d
183
174
123
149
115
Total Production
Mboe
51,448
53,084
48,068
193,864
187,182
Mboe/d
559
577
522
530
513
Product sales
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
Gas
MMscf/d
2,115
2,154
2,118
2,085
2,248
Liquids
Mbbl/d
214
228
166
190
158
Total
Mboe/d
585
606
538
556
552
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
6,753
7,353
7,367
29,195
34,573
Pluto
Mboe
10,490
12,014
12,130
45,766
45,654
Wheatstone20
Mboe
2,280
3,048
2,473
10,181
9,676
Total
Mboe
19,523
22,415
21,970
85,142
89,903
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
3,320
4,163
3,341
13,561
15,042
Other21
Mboe
4,058
3,816
3,684
14,203
12,906
Total
Mboe
7,378
7,979
7,025
27,764
27,948
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf22
Mbbl
1,203
1,253
514
5,574
4,669
Pluto
Mbbl
1,093
858
614
3,874
3,070
Wheatstone
Mbbl
319
360
349
1,674
1,697
Bass Strait
Mbbl
518
662
410
2,048
2,934
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,006
1,082
1,352
4,105
3,201
Okha
Mbbl
653
618
1
2,461
1,951
Macedon & Pyrenees
Mbbl
472
498
1,054
1,466
2,605
Total
Mboe
5,264
5,331
4,294
21,202
20,127
NGL
North West Shelf
Mbbl
252
249
253
1,022
941
Pluto
Mbbl
53
52
49
209
336
Bass Strait
Mbbl
303
1,142
1,370
2,591
4,341
Total
Mboe
608
1,443
1,672
3,822
5,618
Total Australia
Mboe
32,773
37,168
34,961
137,930
143,596
Mboe/d
356
404
380
377
393
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Gulf of Mexico
Mboe
231
286
357
1,139
1,362
Trinidad & Tobago
Mboe
2,802
2,004
2,611
8,869
10,180
Other23
Mboe
6
2
6
19
26
Total
Mboe
3,039
2,292
2,974
10,027
11,568
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
2,108
2,436
2,976
8,983
10,796
Mad Dog
Mbbl
2,629
2,489
2,209
10,787
6,819
Shenzi
Mbbl
1,730
2,032
2,716
8,544
10,164
Trinidad & Tobago
Mbbl
53
221
316
345
1,219
Sangomar
Mbbl
6,793
6,070
-
12,863
-
Other23
Mbbl
42
45
53
206
242
Total
Mboe
13,355
13,293
8,270
41,728
29,240
NGL
Gulf of Mexico
Mbbl
303
388
435
1,558
1,519
Other23
Mbbl
4
1
2
11
13
Total
Mboe
307
389
437
1,569
1,532
Total International
Mboe
16,701
15,974
11,681
53,324
42,340
Mboe/d
182
174
127
146
116
MARKETING24
LNG
Mboe
4,196
2,077
2,209
10,952
14,553
Liquids25
Mboe
160
555
618
1,323
1,047
Total
Mboe
4,356
2,632
2,827
12,275
15,600
Total Marketing
Mboe
4,356
2,632
2,827
12,275
15,600
Total sales
Mboe
53,830
55,774
49,469
203,529
201,536
Mboe/d
585
606
538
556
552
Revenue
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
AUSTRALIA
North West Shelf
497
520
509
2,133
3,021
Pluto
853
920
1,011
3,409
3,789
Wheatstone26
199
237
208
861
982
Bass Strait
217
344
225
1,031
1,143
Macedon
49
48
54
196
199
Ngujima-Yin
84
94
128
361
292
Okha
50
51
-
197
159
Pyrenees
40
44
94
128
233
Total Australia
1,989
2,258
2,229
8,316
9,818
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
156
194
241
714
852
Mad Dog
183
192
178
828
532
Shenzi
124
160
217
679
794
Trinidad & Tobago27
66
63
103
228
368
Sangomar
484
464
-
948
-
Other28
2
3
4
15
18
Total International
1,015
1,076
743
3,412
2,564
Marketing revenue29
410
285
332
1,187
1,453
Total sales revenue30
3,414
3,619
3,304
12,915
13,835
Processing revenue
53
54
49
220
184
Shipping and other revenue
3
6
2
16
9
Total revenue
3,470
3,679
3,355
13,151
14,028
Realised prices
Units
Q4
Q3
Q4
Units
Q4
Q3
Q4
LNG produced31
$/MMBtu
10.8
10.8
11.5
$/boe
69
68
74
LNG traded32
$/MMBtu
12.6
11.2
11.9
$/boe
80
71
76
Pipeline gas
$/boe
33
38
37
Oil and condensate
$/bbl
71
78
82
$/boe
71
78
82
NGL
$/bbl
45
48
24
$/boe
45
48
24
Liquids traded32
$/bbl
67
60
85
$/boe
67
60
85
Average realised price for pipeline gas:
Western Australia
A$/GJ
6.6
6.5
6.8
East Coast Australia
A$/GJ
12.7
14.2
13.4
International
$/Mcf
4.2
4.3
4.4
Average realised price
$/boe
63
65
67
Dated Brent
$/bbl
75
80
84
JCC (lagged three months)
$/bbl
86
88
83
WTI
$/bbl
70
75
78
JKM
$/MMBtu
13.5
12.4
15.0
TTF
$/MMBtu
12.8
11.2
13.5
Average realised price decreased 3% from the prior quarter reflecting lower Dated Brent, WTI and JCC.
Capital expenditure (US$ million)
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
Exploration and evaluation capitalised34
17
6
43
99
175
Property plant & equipment
1,315
1,076
1,449
4,616
5,270
Other 35
64
51
74
226
256
Sub Total (excluding acquisitions)
1,396
1,133
1,566
4,941
5,701
Acquisitions
1,285
1,900
-
3,185
-
Total
2,681
3,033
1,566
8,126
5,701
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
Scarborough
664
438
826
2,239
2,643
Trion
299
225
154
758
273
Sangomar
112
73
211
601
1,019
Other
321
397
375
1,343
1,766
Sub Total (excluding acquisitions)
1,396
1,133
1,566
4,941
5,701
Beaumont New Ammonia Project36
-
1,900
-
1,900
-
Louisiana LNG37
1,067
-
-
1,067
-
Louisiana LNG post-acquisition expenditure
218
-
-
218
-
Sub Total (acquisitions)
1,285
1,900
-
3,185
-
Total
2,681
3,033
1,566
8,126
5,701
Acquisition expenditure represents the purchase consideration for Beaumont New Ammonia of $1,900 million, Louisiana LNG of $1,067 million and post acquisition expenditure for Louisiana LNG of $218 million. The purchase consideration includes the total amount paid for acquiring the companies encompassing all assets and liabilities as part of the transaction.
Other expenditure (US$ million)
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
Exploration and evaluation expensed38
140
90
108
330
364
Permit amortisation
2
2
2
10
9
Total
142
92
110
340
373
Trading costs
290
132
181
695
1,068
Exploration or appraisal wells drilled
Region
Permit Area
Well
Target
Interest (%)
Spud Date
Water depth (m)
Actual Well
Remarks
Egypt
North El Dabaa Offshore (Block 4)
Khendje
Oil
27% Non-Operator
2 November
2,187
5,458
Plugged
Permits and licences
Key changes to permit and licence holdings during the quarter ended 31 December 2024 are noted below.
Region
Permits or licence areas
Change in interest (%)
Current interest (%)
Remarks
Australia
NT/P86
(100
%)
-
%
Permit Surrender
Egypt
Red Sea Block 3
(30
%)
-
%
Licence Expiry
Red Sea Block 4
(25
%)
-
%
Licence Expiry - Subsequent to the period
Gulf of Mexico
GB 719, GB 720, GB 763, GB 807
(60
%)
-
%
Licence Expiry
GB 574, GB 575, GB 619, GB 529, GB 530, GB 531
17
%
57
%
Assignment
Production rates
Average daily production rates (100% project) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024:
Woodside
Production rate
Remarks
Dec
Sep
AUSTRALIA
NWS Project
LNG
30.01%
258
259
Stable production from prior quarter. LNG train 2 cessation of production executed 28 October 2024.
Crude oil and condensate
30.11%
45
46
NGL
30.10%
10
10
Pluto LNG
LNG
90.00%
109
122
Production was lower due to reliability events during the quarter, including process control network fault.
Crude oil and condensate
90.00%
10
10
Pluto-KGP Interconnector
LNG
100.00%
24
21
Production was higher due to increased demand from NWS during the quarter.
Crude oil and condensate
100.00%
1
1
NGL
100.00%
1
1
Wheatstone41
LNG
12.13%
220
232
Production was lower due to reduced reliability during the quarter.
Crude oil and condensate
14.68%
32
33
Bass Strait
Pipeline gas
40.09%
85
102
Production was lower due to reduced seasonal domestic gas demand.
Crude oil and condensate
44.60%
12
16
NGL
45.77%
18
26
Australia Oil
Ngujima-Yin
60.00%
21
22
Okha
50.00%
13
13
Pyrenees
64.70%
10
11
Other
Pipeline gas42
45
44
Woodside
Production rate
Remarks
Dec
2024
Sep
2024
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
Crude oil and condensate
38.50%
63
66
Production lower due to impacts from planned midstream outage.
NGL
38.50%
4
5
Pipeline gas
38.50%
5
7
Mad Dog
Crude oil and condensate
20.86%
136
123
Production higher due to no weather or intervention impacts, partially offset by planned A-Spar TAR.
NGL
20.86%
4
7
Pipeline gas
20.86%
3
2
Shenzi
Crude oil and condensate
64.82%
31
34
Production lower from planned facility shutdown and maintenance as well as unplanned downtime and weather.
NGL
64.88%
2
3
Pipeline gas
64.87%
1
1
Trinidad & Tobago
Crude oil and condensate
58.39%44
3
3
Production was higher following execution of production optimization projects and improved facility uptime.
Pipeline gas
46.63%44
57
49
Sangomar
Crude oil
78.66%
95
81
Production was higher due to improved facility reliability with commissioning and ramp-up completing in the third quarter.
Disclaimer and important notice
Forward looking statements
This report contains forward-looking statements with respect to Woodside's business, operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including for example, but not limited to, statements regarding potential investment decisions, development, completion and execution of Woodside's projects, expectations and guidance with respect to production, capital and exploration expenditure and gas hub exposure, expectations regarding future capital commitment, future cash flows, the outcomes of acquisitions and divestment transactions,including timing and potential benefits thereof, future results of projects, operation activities, new energy products, accounting decisions including impairments, commencement dates under supply arrangements, the potential execution of new supply arrangements, construction and delivery dates, expectations and plans for renewables production capacity and investments in, and development of renewables projects. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'guidance', 'foresee', 'likely', 'potential', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'aim', 'estimate', 'expect', intend', 'may', 'target', 'plan', 'strategy', 'forecast', 'outlook', 'project', 'schedule', 'will', 'should', 'seek', and other similar words or expressions. Similarly, statements that describe the objectives, plans, goals or expectations of Woodside are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this report are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events or performance, but are in the nature of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. Those statements and any assumptions on which they are based are subject to change without notice and are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Woodside, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, actual demand, currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, gas commercialisation, development progress, operating results, engineering estimates, reserve and resource estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, climate related risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, changes in accounting, standards, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, the actions of the third parties, project delay or advancement, regulatory approvals, the impact of armed conflict and political instability (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East) on economic activity and oil and gas supply and demand, cost estimates, the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Woodside or the industries in which it operates, including potential changes to tax laws, and the impact of general economic conditions, inflationary conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in financial markets and risks associated with acquisitions, mergers, divestitures and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating businesses, uncertainty associated with financial projections, restructuring, increased costs and adverse tax consequences.
A more detailed summary of the key risks relating to Woodside and its business can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange and in Woodside's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Woodside website at https://www.woodside.com/investors/reports-investor-briefings. You should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this report.
If any of the assumptions on which a forward-looking statement is based were to change or be found to be incorrect, this would likely cause outcomes to differ from the statements made in this report.
All forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect Woodside's views held as at the date of this report and, except as required by applicable law, Woodside does not intend to, undertake to, or assume any obligation to, provide any additional information or update or revise any of these statements after the date of this report, either to make them conform to actual results or as a result of new information, future events, changes in Woodside's expectations or otherwise.
Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. None of Woodside nor any if its related bodies corporate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers or representatives, nor any person named in this report or involved in the preparation of the information in this report, makes any representation, assurance, guarantee or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any outcomes, events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement in this report. Past performance (including historical financial and operational information) is given for illustrative purposes only. It should not be relied on as, and is not necessarily, a reliable indicator of future performance, including future security prices.
Other important information
All figures are Woodside share for the quarter ending 31 December 2024, unless otherwise stated.
All references to dollars, cents or $ in this report are to US currency, unless otherwise stated.
References to "Woodside" may be references to Woodside Energy Group Ltd and/or its applicable subsidiaries (as the context requires).
Units of measure and conversion factors
Product
Unit
Conversion factor
Natural gas
5,700 scf
1 boe
Condensate
1 bbl
1 boe
Oil
1 bbl
1 boe
Natural gas liquids
1 bbl
1 boe
Facility
Unit
LNG Conversion factor
Karratha Gas Plant
1 tonne
8.08 boe
Pluto Gas Plant
1 tonne
8.34 boe
Wheatstone
1 tonne
8.27 boe
The LNG conversion factor from tonne to boe is specific to volumes produced at each facility and is based on gas composition which may change over time.
Term
Definition
bbl
barrel
bcf
billion cubic feet of gas
boe
barrel of oil equivalent
GJ
gigajoule
Mbbl
thousand barrels
Mbbl/d
thousand barrels per day
Mboe
thousand barrels of oil equivalent
Mboe/d
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
Mcf
thousand cubic feet of gas
MMboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
MMBtu
million British thermal units
MMscf/d
million standard cubic feet of gas per day
PJ
petajoules
scf
standard cubic feet of gas
TJ
terajoule
1 Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent. See "Woodside simplifies portfolio and unlocks long-term value" announced 19 December 2024 for details.
2 Q4 2024 includes 0.31 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
3 Includes capital additions on property plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation capitalised, other corporate spend and purchase consideration for Beaumont New Ammonia and Louisiana LNG.
4 Purchase consideration for Beaumont New Ammonia and Louisiana LNG.
5 Gas hub indices include Japan Korea Marker (JKM), TTF and National Balancing Point (NBP). It excludes Henry Hub.
6 The sale and purchase agreement is with JERA Scarborough Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JERA Co., Inc. See "Woodside complete sale to JERA of 15.1% in Scarborough", announced 31 October 2024.
7 With limited exceptions, such as changes requested by Woodside, OCI will expend the resources necessary to complete the project ensuring that it meets the agreed performance standards prior to hand over. OCI will also be responsible for limited financial payments to Woodside if the project is delayed beyond September 2025.
8 Energy supply may include hydrogen, natural gas and electricity. Agreement is subject to finalising commercial arrangements.
9 Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent. See "Woodside simplifies portfolio and unlocks long-term value" announced 19 December 2024.
10 Total Louisiana LNG expenditure from December 2024 to end of the first quarter 2025 is forecast to be up to $1.3 billion, which is included in the overall estimated cost for the foundation development.
11 Scarborough at 74.9% participating interest, Pluto Train 2 at 51% participating interest.
12 Trion at 60% participating interest.
13 Working interest equity prior to the completion of the asset swap with Chevron for NWS Project, NWS Oil Project, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello and Angel CCS assets.
14 Remaining Beaumont New Ammonia acquisition expenditure.
15 Gas hub indices include Japan Korea Marker (JKM), TTF and National Balancing Point (NBP). It excludes HH.
16 Q4 2024 includes 2.23 MMboe of LNG, 0.10 MMboe of condensate and 0.06 MMboe of NGL processed at the Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
17 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
18 Q4 2024 includes 0.31 MMboe primarily from feed gas purchased from Pluto non-operating participants processed through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
19 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.
20 Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.22 MMboe in Q4 2024, 0.29 MMboe in Q3 2024 and 0.10 MMboe in Q4 2023.
21 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
22 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants to Marketing liquids of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.
23 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.
24 Purchased volumes sourced from third parties.
25 Includes reclassification of purchased condensate volumes from NWS JV Participants of 0.16 MMboe in Q3 2023 and 0.26 MMboe in Q2 2023.
26 Q4 2024 includes -$14 million, Q3 2024 includes -$28 million and Q4 2023 includes $9 million recognised in relation to periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales. These amounts will be included within other income/(expenses) in the financial statements rather than operating revenue.
27 Includes the impact of periodic adjustments related to the production sharing contract (PSC).
28 Overriding royalty interests held in the GoM for several producing wells.
29 Values include revenue generated from purchased LNG and Liquids volumes, as well as the marketing margin on the sale of Woodside's produced LNG and liquids portfolio. Marketing revenue excludes hedging impacts and cargo swaps where a Woodside produced cargo is sold and repurchased from the same counterparty to optimise the portfolio. The margin for these cargo swaps is recognised net in other income.
30 Total sales revenue excludes all hedging impacts.
31 Realised prices include the impact of periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales.
32 Excludes any additional benefit attributed to produced volumes through third-party trading activities.
33 Exploration capitalised represents expenditure on successful and pending wells, plus permit acquisition costs during the period and is net of well costs reclassified to expense on finalisation of well results.
34 Project final investment decisions result in amounts of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expense (from current and prior years) being transferred to property plant & equipment. This table does not reflect the impact of such transfers.
35 Other primarily incorporates corporate spend including SAP build costs, carbon costs, other investments and other capital expenditure.
36 Represents 80% of the consideration paid in 2024 with the remaining 20% to be paid at project completion.
37 Purchase consideration for Louisiana LNG.
38 Includes seismic and general permit activities and other exploration costs.
39 Well depths are referenced to the rig rotary table.
40 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
41 The Wheatstone asset processes gas from several offshore gas fields, including the Julimar and Brunello fields, for which Woodside has 65% participating interest and is the operator.
42 Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
43 Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
44 Operations governed by production sharing contracts, Woodside share changes monthly.
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
