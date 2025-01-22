Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply modernization of a heating plant for ŠKO-ENERGO, s.r.o. in the Czech Republic

Valmet Oyj press release, January 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply the modernization of ŠKO-ENERGO's heating plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. The project includes converting the two existing circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers from coal to biomass and delivering a new bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler. The order also includes a flue gas cleaning system for the new boiler and modifications to the flue gas cleaning systems of the upgraded boilers.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

In addition to converting two existing CFB boilers from coal to 100 percent biomass, a new BFB boiler will be delivered to compensate for the reduced capacity from the converted CFB boilers. The new boiler will work alongside the retrofitted ones, which will handle a biomass mix of wood chips and agro-biomass pellets.

The modernization of the Mladá Boleslav plant, which supplies energy to Škoda Auto's manufacturing facilities and provides heating for the town, represents a significant milestone in ŠKO-ENERGO's transition to decarbonization.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The existing CFB boilers will be rebuilt in two consecutive years to ensure that the heat and power supply to the car manufacturing facility can continue without interruptions. The project is one of the largest of its kind in the Czech Republic, with part of the investment cost covered by subsidies from the Czech Republic's State Environmental Modernisation Fund.

"We are proud to support ŠKO-ENERGO in their transition to renewable energy sources. This project will allow for the complete replacement of coal with wood chips and agro-biomass pellets, reducing CO2 emissions by 290,000 tons annually. It is part of Škoda Auto's broader GreenFuture strategy to achieve carbon neutrality at the latest by 2030. This underscores Valmet's commitment to providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions," says Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The order includes a new Valmet BFB Boiler, which will produce steam at a rate of 80 tons per hour using wood chips as fuel. In addition, two existing coal-fired CFB boilers will be rebuilt. Initially capable of producing 140 tons of steam per hour each, both boilers will be upgraded to handle wood chips and biomass pellets, with a new capacity of 100 tons per hour each.

The new boiler will be equipped with a flue gas cleaning system consisting of a Valmet Bag House Filter (BHF) and additive injection, designed to effectively remove emissions from flue gases. The flue gas cleaning systems of the upgraded boilers will be modified, too. This enhancement ensures compliance with stringent emission limits. Valmet Industrial Internet solutions are included in the delivery.

About the customer

ŠKO-ENERGO is a comprehensive energy provider based in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. Established to supply Škoda Auto's manufacturing facilities with electricity and Škoda Auto's facilities and the town of Mladá Boleslav with heat, ŠKO-ENERGO has been a key player in the region's energy sector for around 30 years. The heat supply to Mladá Boleslav serves 14,000 households. The company is committed to innovation and sustainability, continuously working to reduce its environmental impact and support Škoda Auto's 'GreenFuture' strategy. ŠKO-ENERGO is dedicated to providing safe, efficient, and low-carbon energy solutions, contributing significantly to the decarbonization goals of its stakeholders.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Siiskonen, Senior Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 501 8126

Radek Nemecek, Sales and Service Manager, EMEA Area, Valmet, tel. +420 606 635 144

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

