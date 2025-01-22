Solar venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and debt financing funding totaled $26. 3 billion in the United States in 2024, says Mercom Capital. From pv magazine USA Corporate funding for solar, including venture capital (VC) funding, public market and debt financing into the solar sector, decreased 24% year-over-year in the United States in 2024, said a report from Mercom Capital. The company reported the United States closed $26. 3 billion in 157 deals in 2024 compared to $34. 4 billion in 161 deals in 2023. "2024 was a year of uncertainties for the solar industry, with inflation, high ...

