Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 10:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Education Group Secures €100 Million Bond to Fuel Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group, a global leader in student recruitment, has successfully completed its first 4-year senior secured bond issue of €100 million, further fueling ongoing expansion and growth.

Over the past few years, Keystone has made substantial investments to improve its technology and services, helping over 120 million students across its search platforms in 2024. The new funding will enable Keystone to continue investing in its platforms - driving growth and innovation in the education sector.

"This new financial backing enables us to better support students and schools, allowing us to double down on improving the student experience, enhancing matchmaking, and advancing AI-driven student guidance. Additionally, we will continue our acquisition strategy, expanding our portfolio and bringing even more value to students and our customers worldwide," said Fredrik Högemark, CEO of Keystone Education Group.

The bond issue attracted significant interest from a broad range of high-quality Nordic and international institutional investors. "This very successful bond issue will enable us to continue our fantastic growth story", added Kenneth Nyhus Hanssen, Chief Financial Officer at Keystone Education Group. "The attractiveness of the bond underpins the great work we have been doing, and the trust investors have in Keystone and our future."

About Keystone Education Group

More than 120 million students annually trust Keystone to help them pursue higher education. In turn, Keystone helps over 5,500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll prospective students in more than 190 countries across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Educations.com, Fernstudium.ae, Studentum.se, and FindaPhD.com.

Keystone also operates a range of global student recruitment services including UniQuest, Asia Exchange, Blueberry, SONOR, Edunation, and Keystone Sports. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. Keystone has more than 900+ employees worldwide, with offices across the Nordics, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Contact

Danijela Jurjevic, PR Specialist
Email: danijela.jurjevic@keg.com
Tel: +34 621 023 472

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/keystone-education-group/r/keystone-education-group-secures--100-million-bond-to-fuel-expansion,c4094468

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20258/4094468/3216985.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/keystone-education-group/i/logo,c3370193

Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keystone-education-group-secures-100-million-bond-to-fuel-expansion-302357213.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.