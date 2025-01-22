Proxymity Limited: Clearstream Banking AG Enables Proxy-Voting at US General Meetings in Partnership With Proxymity

Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group's post-trade services provider, has enhanced its US network link by partnering with Proxymity. Proxymity Vote Connect Total US (VCT US) enables institutional and retail investors owning US shares to vote at US general meetings.

As of February, Clearstream Banking AG clients can vote at US general meetings via their existing Clearstream access. The vote will then be automatically processed by VCT US, ensuring an enhanced level of accuracy, efficiency and oversight throughout the voting process.

The initiative supports Clearstream's and Deutsche Börse Group's commitment to connect markets globally, offering secure and efficient investment solutions to market participants.

Jon Smalley, COO & Co-Founder, Proxymity, comments: "We are delighted to support Clearstream in ensuring that their investor clients have access to vote their shares in the US via VCT US. Ensuring comprehensive global coverage for our customers and their clients including the US market is central to our mission of connecting issuers, intermediaries and investors. Proxymity provides a more transparent, efficient, and accurate investor communications ecosystem for all."

Dirk Loscher, Head of Custody & Investor Solutions at Clearstream and CEO of Clearstream Banking AG, adds: "Institutional and retail investors are increasingly taking active roles in their investment decisions within capital markets. Clearstream is pleased to facilitate that participation together with Proxymity, providing a seamless and enhanced voting experience. This aligns with Clearstream's leading position in providing clients with comprehensive post- trading solutions, making the most of their assets, even after investment decisions are made."

Clearstream also offers proxy-voting services for US securities via its international central securities depository, Clearstream Banking S.A.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact: Sapience Communications:

Richard Morgan Evans / Juliette Alliata / Travis Pilling 0203 327 8422 | proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, our ground-breaking technology is the leading digital investor communications platform globally.

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time they need to research and vote on corporate decisions, along with real-time digital confirmation that votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with regulations including the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II) and promotes enhanced corporate governance (ESG).

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant and State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

About Clearstream

Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. It runs the leading securities and funds servicing ecosystems of tomorrow.

The company operates the German and Luxembourg central securities depositories and an international central securities depository for the Eurobonds market. With 18 trillion Euros in assets under custody, it is one of the world's largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.

It also delivers premier fund dealing, distribution, digital and data services, covering over 55 fund markets worldwide.

Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures.

To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Proxymity Limited

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire