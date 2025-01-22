SRDB Law Firm has entered into a strategic partnership with the Libyan law firm Abdou Law Firm (ALF) as of October 15, 2024.

This partnership marks a unique alliance between a French law firm and a Libyan counterpart.

Together, SRDB and ALF aim to provide comprehensive and reliable legal support to economic operators seeking expertise in cross-border transactions, infrastructure projects, and international arbitration for dispute resolution.

Beyond the significant synergies, the two firms have solid experience in key sectors in the region, including energy, infrastructure, and public-private partnerships.

ALF is one of the leading business law firms in Libya. With a team of about twenty lawyers and legal experts, the firm provides both advisory and litigation services for Libyan and foreign companies. It offers a wide range of services, including establishment support in Libya, joint venture agreements and market entry strategies, investments, governance, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and taxation. ALF combines technical expertise and on-the-ground knowledge of the Libyan regulatory landscape with a strong international outlook. The team works in French, English, and Arabic. ALF is ranked among the top business law firms in Libya in the 2024 Legal 500 EMEA guide.

SRDB coordinates a team of lawyers within the SRDB Worldwide Network, present in numerous countries across the African continent. The team works on transaction structuring, contract negotiations, upstream strategy and public affairs management, as well as dispute management and litigation proceedings. The firm is recognized in Africa and internationally in several specialized legal directories.

Georges Sioufi, Managing Partner of SRDB, expresses his confidence in this new partnership: "Libya... It is an exciting step aligned with our strategy to expand our activities in Africa. By joining forces with ALF, we expand our service offerings to meet the needs of economic operators looking to invest and operate in Libya. Together, we aim to actively contribute to energizing the business environment of this key market in the region

Dr. Majdi Abdou, Founding Partner of ALF, and Mohanad Hussein, Managing Partner of ALF, also highlight "the commitment of both firms to foster economic development in Libya by leveraging their combined legal expertise to support projects that contribute to the country's infrastructure reconstruction and expansion

