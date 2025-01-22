Mandalay Homes Partners with Frametec to Revolutionize Homebuilding with Unmatched Quality, Speed, and Sustainability

Mandalay Homes, a national leader in energy-efficient and sustainable homebuilding, is proud to announce a partnership with Frametec, a pioneering manufacturing and framing services provider. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in redefining how Mandalay homes are built, focusing on unparalleled quality, construction timelines, and meaningful carbon reduction.

Frametec AZ Factory



Mandalay Homes has long been recognized for its commitment to building homes that exceed energy efficiency standards and provide healthier living environments. By teaming up with Frametec, the company is enhancing its ability to deliver high-performance homes at an accelerated pace while further improving on quality.

Frametec's advanced framing technology utilizing robotics and AI offers precision and durability that traditional building methods cannot match. By leveraging Frametec's state-of-the-art facilities and patented processes, Mandalay Homes can construct homes with much more precision streamlining onsite productivity for trades, and overall quality for the buyer. These homes also reduce waste generated during the construction process, aligning with both companies' sustainability goals.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Superior Quality: Frametec's precision-engineered framing and trusses ensure every home is built with accuracy and durability, setting a new standard for excellence in residential construction.

Accelerated Timelines: The pre-engineered components reduce on-site construction time, allowing homeowners to move into their dream homes faster than ever before.

Sustainability Leadership: Frametec's processes significantly reduce lumber waste and lower overall carbon emissions. Combined with Mandalay Homes' energy-efficient designs, this partnership delivers homes that are as environmentally friendly as they are functional.

"We're thrilled to partner with Frametec to bring a new era of homebuilding to life," said Dave Everson, CEO of Mandalay Homes. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to build homes that enhance the lives of our homeowners while making a positive impact on the environment. Frametec's innovative approach allows us to deliver on that promise faster and with even greater precision."

Frametec's leadership echoed this enthusiasm. "Our partnership with Mandalay Homes is a natural fit," said Kyle Brock, CEO of Frametec. "We share a vision for creating sustainable, high-quality homes that also address the issues contributing to the housing shortages in the United States. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for the industry."

This partnership underscores Mandalay Homes' commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the homebuilding industry. As demand for eco-friendly housing solutions continues to grow, Mandalay Homes and Frametec are poised to lead the way with homes that combine cutting-edge technology, superior craftsmanship, and environmental stewardship.

About Mandalay Homes: Mandalay Homes is an award-winning homebuilder known for its dedication to energy efficiency, health-conscious design, and sustainability. With a focus on reducing environmental impact and improving homeowners' quality of life, Mandalay Homes is transforming the way homes are built and lived in.

About Frametec: FrameTec is a pioneering manufacturing and framing services provider disrupting the construction industry, bringing innovation, robotics. AI, sustainability and efficiency to construction and development. FrameTec combines an automated manufacturing process, shipment of finished product directly to the build site, and on-site framing services to erect the structure in days rather than weeks.

SOURCE: Mandalay Homes

