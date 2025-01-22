Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086
Quadient strengthens its financial position through a USD100 million US Private Placement from MetLife

Finanznachrichten News

Quadient strengthens its financial position through
a USD100 million US Private Placement from MetLife

Paris, January 22, 2025

Quadient S.A. (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announces that it has signed a new USD100 million US Private Placement (USPP) with MetLife Investment Management ("MIM"), reinforcing its financial position. This new USPP of USD 100 million senior notes has a 7-year average maturity and comes with an additional shelf facility allowing the issue of senior notes for a maximum aggregate principal amount of USD50 million.

Since the beginning of the financial year 2024 and including this transaction, Quadient has successfully raised the equivalent of €330 million through various financial instruments including a Schuldschein, term loans and this USPP, all contributing towards the repayment of existing credit lines maturing in 2025 notably a bond issue with an outstanding amount of €260 million, bearing a 2.25% coupon and a €29 million Schuldschein tranche.

This new USPP contributes to extending the average maturity to around 4 years. The covenants attached to it are aligned with Quadient's main financial covenants, in particular a leverage ratio excluding leasing operations(1) below 3.0x and Group shareholders' equity greater than €600 million. As of 31 July 2024, Quadient leverage ratio excluding leasing stood at 1.6x and Group's shareholders' equity at €1,064 million.

Laurent du Passage, Chief Financial Officer of Quadient, commented: "We are delighted with the signing of this new debt facility and to continue working closely with MIM. This new USPP allows us to optimize our financing, meet refinancing obligations and extend the maturity of our debt, while the agreed terms highlight the strength of Quadient's credit profile."

Stephen Valvona, Director at MIM said: "We are delighted to support Quadient with this new financing, enabling the Company to further diversify its sources of funding and extend its debt maturity profile, while also providing additional capacity for future borrowing through the shelf facility."

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform provider powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		 OPRG Financial
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81
fabrice.baron@omnicomprgroup.com

(1) Leverage ratio defined as net debt excluding leasing/EBITDA excluding leasing


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
