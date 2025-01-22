Anzeige
Humana AB
WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:11 Uhr
3,090 Euro
+0,135
+4,57 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0653,16511:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 11:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Humana AB: Humana receives final competition clearance for the divestment of elderly care units in Finland

Finanznachrichten News

On 23 May 2024, Humana announced that Humana Finland had entered into an agreement to divest 21 elderly care units to Mehiläinen Oy. Humana has now received final approval from the Finnish Competition Authority. The transaction is expected to be finalised and excluded from Humana's accounts from February 3, 2025.

The approval from the competition authority is conditional on Humana divesting one of the 21 units to a third party. Final approval has been obtained after Humana entered into an agreement with Esperi Care on the divestment of one unit. The total purchase price remains unchanged at EUR 25 million.

The operations employ approximately 430 FTEs and serve about 500 clients. In 2023, the reported full-year revenues were EUR 36.4 million, with an operating profit of EUR 2.7 million including allocated overhead.

For more information, please contact:

Nathalie Boulas Nilsson, President and CEO of Humana, +46 705-28 19 51, nathalie.boulas.nilsson@humana.se

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, +46 730-74 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2023, Humana's net revenue was SEK 9,638m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
