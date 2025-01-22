Humana AB: Humana receives final competition clearance for the divestment of elderly care units in Finland

On 23 May 2024, Humana announced that Humana Finland had entered into an agreement to divest 21 elderly care units to Mehiläinen Oy. Humana has now received final approval from the Finnish Competition Authority. The transaction is expected to be finalised and excluded from Humana's accounts from February 3, 2025.

The approval from the competition authority is conditional on Humana divesting one of the 21 units to a third party. Final approval has been obtained after Humana entered into an agreement with Esperi Care on the divestment of one unit. The total purchase price remains unchanged at EUR 25 million.

The operations employ approximately 430 FTEs and serve about 500 clients. In 2023, the reported full-year revenues were EUR 36.4 million, with an operating profit of EUR 2.7 million including allocated overhead.

For more information, please contact:



Nathalie Boulas Nilsson, President and CEO of Humana, +46 705-28 19 51, nathalie.boulas.nilsson@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, +46 730-74 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

